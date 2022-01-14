ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Frerichs, sole American hostage held in Afghanistan, nears third year in captivity

By Barnini Chakraborty
 5 days ago

Charlene Cakora, sister of Mark Frerichs.

The family of Mark Frerichs , the only known U.S. hostage being held by the Taliban in Afghanistan , has watched helplessly as two administrations have failed to secure the veteran's release and fear that time and what little leverage the United States still has is slipping away.

The Taliban have been saying for more than a year that they are willing to negotiate Frerichs's release and were on board for a prisoner swap. The Biden administration hasn't bitten, though similar deals were made during the Obama and Trump administrations.

Frerichs, a civil engineer and former Navy diver from Illinois, had been working overseas as a contractor for 10 years when he was abducted on Jan. 31, 2020, in Kabul.

He spoke to his sister Charlene Cakora just a few days before he was taken. She told the Washington Examiner that he didn't indicate he was in any danger during their last exchange. In fact, everything seemed normal.

FAMILY URGES BIDEN TO PRESS TALIBAN FOR RELEASE OF HOSTAGE AS WITHDRAWAL NEARS

Cakora said she would often ask her older brother why he chose to work in war-torn countries like Afghanistan and Iraq.

"I would say, 'Why are you rebuilding? All they're going to do is blow it up again,'" she said.

Frerichs would reply that if the buildings or structures were bombed, he'd simply rebuild them.

Cakora said Frerichs loved his job. He enjoyed working with his hands and helping people.

"It was a good fit for him," Cakora said. "He was proud that he was out there helping them, doing his part."

But it all ended nearly two years ago. Frerichs was grabbed, smuggled out of Afghanistan's capital, and likely taken to the country's mountainous region that served as the Taliban's center from 2001 until the U.S. retreated from the troubled nation in August 2021.

His kidnappers are believed to be members of the Haqqani network , a brutal Taliban-tied group that was designated a terrorist organization by the State Department nearly a decade ago. The criminal syndicate was founded by Jalaluddin Haqqani, the late mujahedeen leader and Cold War American ally who turned his weapons on the U.S. after American troops invaded Afghanistan in 2001. The Haqqanis operate under the Taliban umbrella.

The Taliban, which now control Afghanistan, have said they are willing to free Frerichs if the U.S. releases Bashir Noorzai, an Afghan drug lord serving a life sentence in a U.S. prison for smuggling $50 million of heroin into the country. Noorzai has already spent 16 years on U.S. soil.

THE TALIBAN ARE SUMMARILY EXECUTING AFGHANS, AND THE STATE DEPARTMENT IS 'DEEPLY CONCERNED'

Cakora said she wants the government to make the deal and bring her brother home but has hit a wall, first with the Trump administration and now with the Biden administration.

Frerichs was abducted right around the time the Trump administration was nearing a deal with the Taliban to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan.

Three months before Frerichs's kidnapping, former President Donald Trump approved a controversial prisoner swap that sparked protests internationally. The Haqqanis released two American University professors, Kevin King and Timothy Weeks, who were taken at gunpoint in Kabul in August 2016, as well as 10 Afghan soldiers. In exchange, and under pressure from the State Department, the Afghan government released three high-ranking Haqqani commanders who had a disturbing history of carrying out car bombings and assassinations.

Christopher Miller, an Army veteran who served as Trump's secretary of defense, told the New Yorker that the "end of wars come down to prisoner negotiations" and that as the Taliban were in the final stages of their agreement with the Trump administration, they needed another bargaining chip.

"The Haqqanis had to restock," Miller said. "It was really bad timing for Mark."

Cakora told the Washington Examiner she thought the Trump administration would negotiate with the Taliban for her brother's release but that it repeatedly ignored the family's requests, shut it out of conversations, and then finally just said no.

A month after Frerichs's kidnapping, then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Afghanistan's peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, met with Taliban negotiators to formalize the agreement to withdraw the U.S. military from the battered country.

Pompeo and Khalilzad relinquished most of the leverage the Trump administration had without inking a broad peace agreement. After nine rounds of talks, the deal was signed on Feb. 29, 2020, and included freeing up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners in Afghanistan. It made no mention of the only U.S. hostage still being held captive.

Back home, Frerichs's family was falling apart. His father has given up hope of seeing his son alive again.

"My sister doesn't know how to deal with this stuff, and my dad's too negative," said Cakora, who is now the main point of contact between the family, the FBI, and the State Department.

All the pressure has taken a toll on her, too.

Cakora told the Washington Examiner she had to retire early from her job at Nicor Gas because it became mentally exhausting to advocate for her brother's release and do her work.

"I had to have my mind 100% on the job because if I didn't, somebody's house might blow up," she said, adding that she would be called to supervise and fix gas leaks in the middle of the night.

So Cakora retired and turned her full attention to bringing her brother home.

She thought things would get easier as word got out of the kidnapping. Then came the pandemic, the disastrous pullout in Afghanistan, and an administration change.

"It seems like it's one thing after another," she said. "I'm not pro-Trump or anything, but it was another bump on the road because now we have a whole new administration to deal with."

Though Cakora has been in contact with U.S. government officials, very little progress has been made despite ample opportunities.

In late June, then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was pressed by reporters to comment on Frerichs's kidnapping. He said his government would do what it could to help but admitted the topic never came up during his meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House.

Another missed opportunity took place during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan last year. It was one of the last times the U.S. had the leverage to demand Frerichs's release.

His family saw a rare sliver of hope this week when it was announced the Biden administration would be providing more than $308 million in additional humanitarian aid to Afghans facing food shortages, economic collapse, COVID-19-related problems, and terror from Taliban rule. The latest assistance brings the total amount of money and aid from Washington to nearly $782 million since October and seemed to be the perfect time to restart talks to free Frerichs, but so far, nothing seems to have materialized.

US TO PROVIDE $308 MILLION IN AID FOR AFGHANS

Frerichs's advocates worry that the longer the Biden administration waits, the worse it will get for Frerichs. They also fear that with the midterm elections coming up, Democrats won't press it out of fear it will be politicized and used against them.

One Democrat not willing to wait is Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth. She's championed for Frerichs's release with Khalilzad, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, and even with Biden in an Oval Office meeting. She said she believes that it's imperative that Frerichs come home as soon as possible, and her office has indicated that if a prisoner swap is needed, so be it.

For its part, the State Department told the Washington Examiner it has been in regular contact with Frerichs's family but did not say what, if anything, it is doing to bring the Navy veteran home.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"The families of Americans held captive abroad can face incredible hardships as they tirelessly advocate for their loved ones," an emailed statement said. "We remain in regular contact with families, including the family of Mark Frerichs. We are grateful for their partnership and feedback, and we work to ensure that we are sharing information in a way that is helpful."

The email added: "The safe and immediate release of U.S. citizen and Navy veteran Mark Frerichs is imperative. We have made that clear to the Taliban. As the Taliban seek legitimacy, they cannot continue to hold a U.S. citizen hostage. The Taliban must immediately release Mark Frerichs."

Related
UK police release two teenagers detained in connection to Texas hostage situation

Two teenagers arrested in England in connection with a hostage situation at a Texas synagogue over the weekend have now been released, according to police. The Greater Manchester Police announced Tuesday that two teenagers who had been arrested on Sunday following the hostage incident in Texas have been set free without any charges. Police also said an address in north Manchester had been searched as part of the investigation.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Before pullout, watchdog warned of Afghan air force collapse

Months before President Joe Biden announced the U.S.’s complete withdrawal from Afghanistan last year, Washington’s watchdog warned that the Afghan air force would collapse without critical American aid, training and maintenance. The report was declassified Tuesday.The report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko, submitted to the Department of Defense in January 2021, underscores that American authorities had been alerted that Afghanistan’s air force did not have the capabilities to survive after a U.S. withdrawal. In particular, the report points to U.S. failure to train Afghan support staff, leaving the air force unable to maintain its...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
albuquerquenews.net

Afghanistan: Prominent professor held for criticizing Taliban rule

Afghanistan [Kabul], January 10 (ANI): Prominent Afghanistan University Professor Faizullah Jalal who is a vocal critic of the Taliban leadership has been arrested in Kabul on Saturday. Faizullah Jalal, a longtime professor of law and political science at Kabul University, has made several appearances on television talk shows since the...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Taliban economy conference in Kabul stresses need for funds

Five months into their rule of Afghanistan, the Taliban have increased revenue, cracked down on corruption and collected a surprising $1 billion in exports, the U.N. representative for the country said Wednesday. At the same time, Deborah Lyons, head of the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, stressed the need for the Taliban to be inclusive and guarantee the rights of minorities and women. “An economy thrives only when women and all segments of a society are equal participants," she cautioned. Lyons spoke at a one-day economic conference organized by the Taliban — their first such event, held at a...
ECONOMY
AFP

Taliban PM calls for Muslim nations to recognise Afghan government

The Taliban's prime minister called Wednesday on Muslim nations to be the first to officially recognise their government, as aid-dependent Afghanistan faces economic collapse. No country has yet recognised the Taliban, with most watching to see how the hardline Islamists -â notorious for human rights abuses during their first stint in power -â restrict freedoms. Although the group has promised a softer rule in line with their interpretation of Islamic Sharia law, women are largely excluded from government employment and secondary schools for girls are mostly shuttered. "I call on Muslim countries to take the lead and recognise us officially. Then I hope we will be able to develop quickly," Mohammad Hassan Akhund told a conference in Kabul called to address the country's massive economic woes.
WORLD
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Liz Cheney is aware, and finds it "concerning" that the Wyoming GOP chief aiding her party's bid to unseat her is an alleged member of the far-right Oath Keepers.

Cheney faces a Republican primary challenge from Donald Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Microcosm alert: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and other members of the Jan. 6 select committee are examining the role of the far-right Oath Keepers in last year's Capitol attack. Meanwhile, her own state party chair is trying to oust her from office — and is also allegedly an Oath Keepers member.
WYOMING STATE
AFP

US worries Russian troop arrival could lead to nuclear weapons in Belarus

The United States is worried that the arrival of Russian troops in Belarus for exercises could lead to a permanent presence that might introduce nuclear weapons into the country, a senior State Department official told reporters Tuesday. Russian military forces were moving into Belarus after Moscow-allied strongman Alexander Lukashenko announced Monday that the two countries will conduct military exercises next month. The move, which came without the advance notice customarily provided to countries in the region, added to rising tensions with the West over the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which borders Belarus. The US official, speaking on grounds of anonymity, said the size of the Russian force arriving in Belarus was "beyond what we'd expect of a normal exercise."
MILITARY
