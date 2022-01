German actor Hardy Krüger, known for his roles in films including Barry Lyndon, Hatari! and A Bridge Too Far, died Wednesday at at his home in California. He was 93. His death was confirmed by his literary agent, Peter Kaefferlein, who told the AP that Krüger died “suddenly and unexpectedly.” Born on April 12, 1928, in Berlin, Krüger’s parents were Nazi party members, with the actor later in life recalling his upbringing as a supporter of Adolf Hitler. Having made his acting debut at 15, he was conscripted into the army and saw combat during the Second World War. When he refused to ambush...

