Animals

2021’s Deer of the Year

By Brian Cope
carolinasportsman.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 was another big year for Carolina deer hunters Avery County hammer may vie for...

www.carolinasportsman.com

Herald-Dispatch

Chris Ellis: First deer hunt of the year

For several years, my job responsibilities require me to attend many trade shows and media events. The Archery Trade Show (ATA) was one I always looked forward to because of the manufacturers and attendees, many of whom I call friends. Most always the first show of the year, the ATA...
ANIMALS
deeranddeerhunting.com

The Cleanest Way to Skin a Deer

In today’s Deer Talk Now, we meet up with professional butcher Dan Grossbier who has 40 years of experience under his belt. Watch as he shows the cleanest way to skin a deer. Then, Brad Rucks describes the features of the Browning X Bolt Pro Long Range. Season 10. Episode 53.
ANIMALS
carolinasportsman.com

NC hunter wins December Bag-A-Buck

Ryan Long of Greensboro, N.C. had an incredible hunting season in 2021. He killed a total of three bucks that each scored more than 140 inches — two in North Carolina and one in Kansas. On Dec. 5, he killed an 11-point giant that green-scored 157 0/8 inches. That...
GREENSBORO, NC
outdoorchannelplus.com

That Deer: When Good Bucks Become Great Bucks

This special deer is proof positive that bowhunting will never leave you short of emotions. This story began in the summer of 2019. I was running multiple trail cameras like I do every year, when I came across pictures of a decent 3½-year-old buck. He was a nice buck, probably in the low 140s, and one I figured would be well worth chasing in a couple of years. I saw this buck several times that fall, and it was apparent he was a homebody on the farm I was hunting. For just 30 acres of timber, he stuck around a lot.
ANIMALS
echo-pilot.com

Not all deer antlers are the same; here's how they are scored

One of the attractions of whitetail hunting is the unique characteristics found on each set of antlers. For example, a 1½-year-old buck might have eight points that have tines just a couple inches long with a 10-inch wide spread. Another hunter’s eight-point might be been an older buck with eight points with some tines standing 10 or more inches high and have a spread about 20 inches wide. Just saying you shot an eight-point can make seasoned hunters want to know more about the trophy caliber of your deer.
ANIMALS
recordargusnews.com

RYAN’S FIRST DEER

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP — Ryan Brooks, 9, was hunting in West Salem Township Dec. 29, with his father when he harvested a doe, his first deer. Brooks is the son of Ken and Cristy Brooks and is a student at Reynolds Elementary School.
ANIMALS
carolinasportsman.com

Squirrel hunting with pro angler Greg Hackney

Squirrel hunting with dogs is a great way to spend time in the woods. On this episode of Sportsman TV, professional bass angler Greg Hackney trades his fishing rod for a gun and joins some friends to squirrel hunt with a feisty dog. The dog does a great job treeing the squirrels, then retrieving them after they’re shot.
ANIMALS
