DaBaby Got DaHumped On DaStage

Rapper DaBaby has been facing off against cancel culture for the last year following his disturbing homophobic remarks at Rolling Loud in Miami. As many of his fans have turned on him since his hateful rant against the LGBTQ+ community last year, the North Carolina-based rapper has been focusing on his music output, remaining consistent and dropping plenty of new content to allow people to get back into his work. Unfortunately for him, his latest release doesn't seem to be making the positive impact that he may have wished for.

