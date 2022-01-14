ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DaBaby Got DaHumped On DaStage

 6 days ago

A fan of DaBaby had the night of her life Tuesday when the rapper invited her onstage for a racy performance in Boston. DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, shared a video on Instagram from his concert that showed an unidentified female fan humping him in front of hundreds of fans at the House of Blues.
