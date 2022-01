Has hired two new executives to boost its presence in Africa. QED is one of the most prolific Fintech investors in the world. Founded by Nigel Morris and Frank Rotman in 2007, QED’s timing was just about perfect enabling it to benefit from the rapid transition from analog to digital finance. More recent investments have targeted the red-hot Latin America Fintech market. It appears that QED is poised to replicate its Latam success by buttressing its Africa team.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO