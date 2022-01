"Halo Infinite" has already hurdled a couple of complaints from its player base, such as its first event that went off the rails and its battle pass grind problem. However, there's one more thing in particular that needs to be fixed in its popular free-to-play multiplayer mode: Big Team Battles. Players are finally fed up with suffering through the notoriously buggy mode in order to complete weekly challenges. While players can often disagree on the best loadouts or strategies, people seem united in their dislike of one important "Halo Infinite" mode.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO