Want to become an NFT Photographer? Well, you should consider it. If people like the NBA and Associated Press are tokenizing their images, it's a sign that you should too. How do you go about doing this? 1. Capture your Photo 2. Choose your blockchain 3. Download a digital wallet 4. Choose your NFT marketplace 5. Mint the NFT 6. Heavily market your work And that's it! A quick breakdown on becoming an NFT Photographer.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 3 DAYS AGO