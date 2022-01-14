ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

1 million COVID tests that expired in a Florida warehouse get FDA's permission for use

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA has extended the shelf life of up...

The 5 Florida Counties With The Most COVID-19 Cases

Curious how Tampa Bay compares with other areas in Florida with COVID-19 cases? We’re actually doing quite a bit better than most of the state. Here are the top 5 counties in Florida with the highest number of COVID-19 cases based percentage of its population. #1: Miami-Dade (27.5%) The...
FEDS: 68 Died Sunday From COVID In Florida Hospitals, But What’s Real?

Numbers All Over The Place. Is COVID Declining Or Worsening? BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If one thing is clear in the latest round of COVID-19 numbers from Florida, it’s that no one has any idea what numbers are real, or at the very […] The article FEDS: 68 Died Sunday From COVID In Florida Hospitals, But What’s Real? appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
When will omicron peak in South Florida? Here is what experts say

MIAMI – In southeast Florida, there has been a drop in hospitalizations, which experts say could signal the peak in coronavirus omicron variant cases is close. Marc Napp, the chief medical officer at the Memorial Healthcare System in Broward County, said the hospitals were no longer seeing huge numbers of people coming in with COVID-19 symptoms.
Florida To Open Additional Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Sites

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida will open five additional monoclonal antibody treatment sites, three of which will be in South Florida. The new sites will open Tuesday, January 18th. The South Florida sites will be at Markham Park in Sunrise, Miami Dade College North Campus at 11380 NW 27th Ave, and the West Boynton Recreation Center in Lake Worth. The two other sites will be in Jacksonville and Altamonte Springs. At the beginning of the month, Governor Ron DeSantis requested that the federal government increase the supply of monoclonal antibody treatments it sends to the state to at least 30,000 doses per week. On January 7th, the governor announced that 15,000 doses of Regeneron had been secured and would support new monoclonal antibody sites. A full list of state-supported operational monoclonal antibody therapy sites can be found HERE. Monoclonal antibodies help the immune system recognize and respond effectively to the COVID-19 virus. Monoclonal antibody therapy treatment is for individuals who have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19. It can prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death in high-risk patients who have contracted COVID-19. The treatment is not a substitute for vaccination.
Unused COVID tests are being distributed at last as FDA extends expiration date

Quality Journalism for Critical Times State officials will distribute nearly 1 million COVID tests that ostensibly expired late last month now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has concluded they will remain effective for another three months. Democratic Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried on Dec. 30 sharply criticized the Republican DeSantis administration for failure to distribute […] The post Unused COVID tests are being distributed at last as FDA extends expiration date appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Between 800,000 and 1 million COVID-19 tests expired last month in Florida, state official says. Here’s what we know.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases linked to the highly transmissible omicron variant, demand for testing has increased in Florida, with people waiting in long lines in many parts of the state and prompting at least one health system to ask people not to go to emergency rooms for testing. Last week, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture...
FDA gives three-month extension to nearly 1 million COVID tests that expired in storage

The Food and Drug Administration has granted a three-month emergency-use extension for about 800,000 to 1 million COVID tests that had expired while in storage in Florida. The Abbott BinaxNOW tests, which had expired in late December, are earmarked for emergency management offices, county health departments, hospitals and long-term care facilities, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
DEATH WATCH: COVID Claims Another 78 Saturday In Florida Hospitals

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another 78 people died from COVID-19 in Florida hospitals on Saturday. The latest report from the United States Department of Health and Human Services also reveals that no one died from the flu. According to the Sunday report from […] The article DEATH WATCH: COVID Claims Another 78 Saturday In Florida Hospitals appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
