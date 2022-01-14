Small Business Networking Tips

Nicknamed “The Great Resignation,” many businesses are grappling with employee retention and struggling to hire. The U.S. Labor Department’s monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, reported there were 10.4 million job openings in August and more than 4.3 million people leaving their jobs. These statistics are especially alarming for small businesses who may not be able to compete with competitive wages and benefits like the big box corporations. Coupled with shipping and service delays, business owners are also at risk of losing loyal customers due to these unforeseen circumstances.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO