There’s no denying that speedskater Erin Jackson was one of the world’s fastest women to compete in the 500-meter race at the Beijing Olympic trials. Erin, who became the first Black woman to make the U.S. Olympic long track speedskating team in 2018, won four of the eight 500-meter races on the World Cup circuit, and she seemed to be a shoo-in to take one of the two American spots at the 2022 Olympics. Then, during the qualifying race in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the impossible happened.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO