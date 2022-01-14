ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Food Drive & Virtual Event

By Amy Lynn
wjhl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJHL) Jules Corriere with the McKinney Center tells...

www.wjhl.com

Vibe

Coretta Scott King’s Daughter Says Her Mother Should Be Honored On Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The daughter of iconic civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has called for her late mother, Coretta Scott King, to be honored alongside her father during the national holiday celebrating his life and legacy. Dr. Bernice King took to social media on Monday (Jan. 17) with a post requesting that the public also pay tribute to Coretta Scott King’s contributions to the civil rights movement, as the late author and activist worked just as tirelessly as her husband to improve the circumstances for Black people in this country. “As you honor my father today, please remember and honor my...
POLITICS
Deadline

MLK Day: Macro’s Charles D. King On The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King In America 2022

Editors note: On the commemoration of what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s 93rd birthday, multi-platform company Macro founder Charles D. King today takes a big picture look at an American icon and his influence in a guest column for Deadline. *** The significance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday in 2022 embodies a day of remembrance for one of our country’s and our world’s greatest leaders. Cut down by an assassin’s bullets in 1968 at the age of just 39, he was a man who sacrificed his life and his family for all of us for the work that he...
SOCIETY
CBS Miami

5000 Role Models Of Excellence Holds 29th Annual MLK Day Scholarship Breakfast Virtually

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County’s 5000 Role Models of Excellence mentorship program held is 29th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast on Monday morning. Though it was virtual again, speakers included President Joe Biden, America’s first Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff (Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband), the Rev. Al Sharpton, and CNN Anchor Don Lemon to name just a few. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also took part, along with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and outgoing Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. There was also a tribute to Carvalho, who is leaving South Florida, to become the new superintendent of...
MIAMI, FL
wjhl.com

A Celebration of National Popcorn Day

Mindy Fore, owner of Cornucopia Gourmet Popcorn in Kingsport tells us how they’re celebrating National Popcorn Day!. Mindy also shows us how to make one of their featured flavors. Today, on National Popcorn Day – pop on in to Cornucopia for your free bag of popcorn!!!. For more...
KINGSPORT, TN
Martin Luther King Jr
Martin Luther King
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Black River Memorial Hospital donates to Jackson County kids

BLACK RIVER FALLS (WKBT) — Black River Memorial Hospital donated $500 to Together for Jackson County Kids this week to help pay for the safe disposal of used needles. The group is a community coalition organized in 1988 to prevent drug abuse and promote healthy lifestyles. Coalition member Katie Boone, Public Health Specialist with Jackson County Department of Health &...
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
kuvo.org

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Events

“Much of the power of our Freedom Movement in the United States has come from this music. It has strengthened us with its sweet rhythms when courage began to fail. It has calmed us with its rich harmonies when spirits were down. And now, Jazz is exported to the world.” —Martin Luther King, Jr., Berlin Jazz Festival 1964.
DENVER, CO
