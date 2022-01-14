ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compass Media Launches Weekend Versions Of Townsquare-Produced Weeknight Shows.

Cover picture for the articleOn the heels of the recent extension of its syndication pact with Townsquare Media, Compass Media Networks is rolling out weekend versions of six of its syndicated Townsquare-produced weeknight shows, offering stations five hours of each show for both Saturdays and Sundays. The shows cover six radio formats, with CHR and...

click orlando

News 6 launching new version of Second Chance Presents

ORLANDO, Fla. – In November, News 6 made the holidays brighter with 6 Days of Giveaways, a contest giving Central Florida viewers the chance to win this season’s hottest gifts. Now, as the new year kicks in and the holidays are over, many may be thinking that they...
Radio Business Report

Compass Teams With Townsquare for Show Syndication Growth

In a sign that the demand for syndicated weekend radio programs is strong, Compass Media Networks has turned to Townsquare Media in initiating the launch of six new offerings that are available now for new and current affiliates. The six programs are weekend versions of weeknight programs produced by Townsquare...
tvtechnology.com

Allen Media Digital Launches Sports.TV

LOS ANGELES—Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group newly-created Allen Media Digital division has launched a new free-streaming platform Sports.TV. The service aggregates sports, news, movies, documentaries, and entertainment networks, as well as local broadcast television stations. The Sports.TV initial line-up features more than 60 free channels, including: Pac12 Insider,...
edmsauce.com

Blaqout Launches EDM Producer Course: Industry Renegade

With releases on massive labels such as Subsidia Records, Buygore and Uplink Audio, as well as collaborations with companies like Netflix, Disco Donnie, Insomniac and DMC World, it’s safe to say that Blaqout is enjoying a truly successful career. Sponsored by Prysm Talent Agency, the US-based producer has now just released his very first music industry course, Industry Renegade, aiming to provide music industry mentorship to aspiring musicians.
insideradio.com

It’s Official: Westwood One Launches ‘Eliott & Nina’ For CHR On Monday.

Westwood One has announced details for its new syndicated night show targeted at CHR stations. As widely reported earlier, Eliott & Nina,” hosted by Eliott King and Nina Hajian, will debut Monday, Jan. 17, originating at Westwood One’s Atlanta studios. The network says the show will target young adults with a mix of hit music, celebrity and artist updates, pop culture news, listener calls, and social media integrations.
insideradio.com

Best Ad Length? Study Shows It's 30 Seconds.

In the battle for listener attention, 30-second radio commercials outscore 60s and 15s, according to a study by audio analytics researchers Veritonic in partnership with Audacy. “Ads that ran for 30 seconds outperformed others on most key performance indicators such as engagement, brand effect, and recall, and were also heard...
insideradio.com

New Backtracks Feature Allows Advertisers To Insert Ads Into Podcasts And Streamed Audio.

Backtracks, the end-to-end podcast and audio management, advertising, and data analytics platform, is adding dynamic client-side ad insertion for audio. The move gives publishers, advertisers, and creators “over the top” ad insertion capabilities by using the audio components that are part of the video ad serving template that is standard in the digital advertising industry to access ads from multiple servers and destinations. They will be paired with measurement and analytics provided by the Backtracks platform.
insideradio.com

News Bites: ‘The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show,’ Bennett Zier, Gracie Awards, ‘Alternative 107.3.’

News Bites for January 18... ...The YEA Networks-syndicated “The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show” returns to the Amarillo market via Townsquare Media hot AC “Mix 94.1” KMXJ. The program has been heard in the market for more than 20 years and was most recently on Cumulus Media rhythmic CHR “93.1 The Beat” KOIZ, until the end of the year. “We’re proud to be a longtime partner with Yea and KKMS,” Senior VP/Content and Programming Kurt Johnson said in a release. “Proven winners for a long time. I love the excellent service and our listeners and clients love the show.” With the arrival of the program on KMXJ, Charlie Hardin and Melissa Barnett move to classic hits sister “98.7 The Bomb” KPRF.
The Hollywood Reporter

Sports Streamer DAZN Launches Production Arm DAZN Studios

DAZN, the fast-rising sports streaming platform, is doubling down on its original programming drive with the launch of a specialist content development arm, DAZN Studios. The new division is aimed at creating development deals, selling and licensing DAZN’s original sport documentaries, series and films, as well as exploring new production opportunities. The announcement comes just as DAZN prepares to world premiere its documentary feature La Guerra Civil, directed by Eva Longoria Bastón, in Sundance and as part of the company’s 2022 global original content slate launch. Among the new titles unveiled are Maradona: The Fall, examining Diego Maradona’s dramatic fall from grace...
Variety

Spotify, CoComelon Ink Exclusive Deal for New Kids’ Story-Time Podcast

Spotify is boosting its audio lineup for kids and families, including a new story-time show under an exclusive multiyear agreement with CoComelon, the YouTube children’s content powerhouse. The new “CoComelon Story Time” podcast — CoComelon’s first spoken-word original programming — will premiere Jan. 24 exclusively on Spotify. The show will comprise 42 beloved storybook classics, available globally in four languages: English (American and British vocabulary), Spanish, German and Brazilian Portuguese. “CoComelon Story Time” will be available only to customers with the Spotify Premium Family plan ($15.99/month), along with three new Spotify-produced kids’ originals: “Gardenkeeper Gus,” “100 Cinderellas” and “Deep Blue Sea.” The...
q13fox.com

FOX 13 Seattle launches weeknight 6pm newscast

SEATTLE - FOX 13 Seattle announced the launch of a 6pm weeknight newscast, branded "FOX 13 News at 6pm." The hour-long show will be hosted by veteran journalists David Rose and Jamie Tompkins and will feature multiple meteorologists and local reporters to cover the entire region. FOX 13 launched a...
insideradio.com

Podcasts Are Part Of How More Talent Are Taking First-Hand Control Of Their Own Brands.

There has been a flood of big-name talent into the podcasting business during the past few years. A lot of podcasters chalk it up to the medium’s growing reach and ability to connect with listeners. While that is true, speaking during the Digital Hollywood CES 2022 conference last week, executives said podcasts are also part of a larger trend of talent using the direct reach of online media to cultivate their own brands.
insideradio.com

Digital Advertising Is Fastest Growing Part Of Company, Townsquare Tells Investors.

It’s no secret that digital is the growth engine for Townsquare Media with nearly half its revenues derived from digital solutions. But it is digital advertising, not subscription-based digital marketing solutions, that has emerged as the fastest growing part of the small and medium market specialist, CEO Bill Wilson said Wednesday at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference 2022.
Screendaily

‘Animals’ producer Sarah Brocklehurst launches Brock Media with BBC Studios

BBC Studios has struck a development, production and distribution partnership with UK producer Sarah Brocklehurst for her new company Brock Media. The company’s ambitions are to “develop and produce television and films for global audiences, working with leading talent from the UK, as well as world-renowned international filmmakers and artists”.
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
Variety

CAA Hires Plimsoll Productions Executive Saul Goldberg as U.K.-Based Agent for Alternative Television (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has hired former Plimsoll Productions executive Saul Goldberg as an agent with its Alternative Television division, based out of the U.K. Most recently, Goldberg oversaw the U.S. operations for Bristol-headquartered unscripted production company Plimsoll, which has expanded rapidly in recent years following the sale of a minority stake to British private equity firm LDC in 2019. The deal, valued at $100 million, has allowed the outfit to make crucial inroads Stateside. Plimsoll is best known for natural history efforts such as National Geographic’s “Hostile Planet” and “Big Cat Country,” and has grown its base of buyers to include the likes of...
The Hollywood Reporter

YouTube Content Chief Susanne Daniels to Depart as Platform Cuts Down Originals Slate

Susanne Daniels, the global head of original content at YouTube, will exit the company in March as YouTube prepares to significantly cut down its slate of original programming. In a letter to creators on Tuesday, YouTube’s chief business officer, Robert Kyncl, said the platform would only be funding programs that are part of the company’s Black Voices and YouTube Kids Funds — a marked departure from YouTube’s previous ambitions for a wide slate of original scripted and unscripted premium content to compete with streamers like Netflix. “We will honor our commitment for already contracted shows in progress and creators who are involved...
