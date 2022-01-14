ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denmark to join diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics over human rights

By Metro US
Metro International
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark will not send an official diplomatic delegation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics due to human rights issues in the host country, Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on...

The Independent

Germany could halt Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia attacks Ukraine

Germany may consider halting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia attacks Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz signalled on Tuesday, as pressure grew on his government to take a more hawkish stance on the Kremlin.Mr Scholz met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin to discuss the next steps after talks between Russia and Western states on the Kremlin’s deployment of troops along Ukraine’s border ended without a breakthrough last week.Mr Scholz has previously said Germany is open to sanctions in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine, with everything on the table - which would include the Nord Stream 2...
Jeppe Kofod
AFP

US warns Russia poised to attack Ukraine 'at any point'

The United States raised the alarm Tuesday on a potentially imminent Russian attack against Ukraine, ahead of a whirlwind diplomatic mission by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In a call with Lavrov ahead of his trip, Blinken "stressed the importance of continuing a diplomatic path to de-escalate tensions," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s Xi threatens ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China confronted

Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
Denmark
Beijing, CN
Japan
Europe
Netherlands
China
Tokyo Olympics
AFP

Russian troops leave Kazakhstan amid reported power struggle

Russian soldiers completed their draw down from Kazakhstan, the defence ministry said Wednesday, as the Central Asian country lifted a state of emergency imposed after unprecedented unrest and signs of a power struggle. The ex-Soviet country was roiled by clashes sparked during peaceful rallies around the New Year against fuel price hikes. At least 225 people -- including 19 servicemen -- died in unrest that prompted President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to appeal to Moscow for help. The crisis has spurred suggestions of a rift between Tokayev and his long-ruling predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev, 81, who spoke for the first time since the protests Tuesday and denied any conflict with the president. The Russian defence ministry said Wednesday that four planes carrying its remaining troops had departed from the capital Nur-Sultan and Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty.
The Independent

France's Macron calls for EU plan to ease Russia tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron called Wednesday on the European Union to quickly draw up a new security plan containing proposals to help ease tensions with Russia as concern mounts that Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning an invasion of Ukraine The EU must in coming weeks “complete a European proposal building a new security and stability order," Macron said. "We should build it among Europeans, then share it with our allies in the framework of NATO, and then propose it for negotiation to Russia.”Macron’s remarks to EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, France, came the day after NATO Secretary General...
AFP

Iranian-Swedish dissident tried in Tehran for 'terrorism'

The trial of Iranian-Swedish dissident Habib Chaab started in Tehran on Tuesday, state television showed, with charges including terrorism and "spreading corruption on earth" punishable by the death sentence. "Iran's stated position is that they view Habib Chaab as only an Iranian citizen and therefore view the case as an Iranian internal matter.
The Independent

China condemns plans by Slovenia to upgrade Taiwan ties

China on Wednesday condemned plans by Slovenia to upgrade relations with self-governing Taiwan a move likely to spark diplomatic and economic retaliation against the tiny Central European country. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China was “shocked by this and strongly opposed to it,” but gave no immediate details on how Beijing would respond.“It is a dangerous statement made by the Slovenian leader that overtly challenges the one-China principle and supports Taiwan independence," Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing, referring to comments Monday by Slovenia’s Prime Minister Janez Jansa. China claims Taiwan as its own territory...
The Independent

US senior diplomats in Sudan to try resolve post-coup crisis

Two senior U.S. diplomats were in Sudan Wednesday to try and help find a way out of the ongoing crisis roiling the African country since an October military coup. The Oct. 25 military takeover upended Sudan’s transition to democratic rule after three decades of repression and international isolation under autocratic President Omar al-Bashir ousted during a popular uprising in April 2019.U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee and the newly appointed U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa, David Satterfield, first met with pro-democracy activists from the Sudanese Professionals Association, according to the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum...
AFP

China rebuffs Australia's concern over health of detained writer

Beijing on Tuesday pushed back against claims from Canberra that a detained Australian writer was being arbitrarily held and not receiving adequate medical support despite his declining health. But the Australian foreign minister said in a radio interview that Yang was being held arbitrarily, and that Canberra was increasingly concerned about his well-being.
WTAJ

Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia maintained a tough posture amid the tensions over its troop buildup near Ukraine, with a top diplomat warning Wednesday that Moscow will accept nothing less but “watertight” U.S. guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who led the Russian delegation at the security talks with the U.S. […]
