Game of Thrones: Succession Star Brian Cox Reveals He Rejected Role of Robert Baratheon

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe HBO series Game of Thrones not only featured a number of acclaimed and established actors, but also elevated fresh faces to spotlight their talents, though star of HBO's Succession Brian Cox recently recalled in his memoir that he turned down the role of Robert Baratheon in the series' debut season....

comicbook.com

IndieWire

Brian Cox Calls Johnny Depp ‘Overblown,’ Says He Turned Down ‘Pirates’ and ‘Game of Thrones’

“Succession” star Brian Cox’s long-awaited memoir “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat” is finally hitting shelves on January 18, and if the latest excerpt in Esquire is any indication, this will be a juicy tome. While fans were already treated to pieces of Cox’s brutally honest book back in the fall, a new selection reveals even more Hollywood screed — and why he turned down high-profile projects like “Game of Thrones” and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film series. (Via Variety.) “I’m often asked if I was offered a role in ‘Game of Thrones’ — reason being that every other bugger...
Vulture

Is Brian Cox Allowed to Be Saying All This?

Scottish actor Brian Cox, 75, is on the cover of a digital British GQ spinoff called GQ Hype. This rules because in the cast of Succession, Cox is surrounded by hypebeasts. Nicholas Braun is certainly a hypebeast. Jeremy Strong portrays one as Kendall. But no one goes full fucking beast to the press like Cox, who can be disarmingly candid. In the Hype interview, Cox says straight-up there will be only one or two more seasons of Succession after this one, “and then I think we’re done.” This isn’t the first time Succession’s five-season ceiling has been invoked, but it was a confirmation, and he said it so casually and assuredly. Plus it reminded us of our favorite Succession C-plot: Brian Cox just sort of running his mouth to the press. The season three premiere came and went, and Cox is still running his mouth. So, we’ll keep updating this post. Below, some highs and lows for Brian Cox’s PR team.
SFGate

Book World: 'Succession' star Brian Cox spares no one -- including himself -- in his new memoir

- - - When thinking about Brian Cox, it's hard not to call up the two-word Anglo-Saxon phrase he so punctually spouts on HBO's "Succession." (The second word is "off.") Hard, too, not to hear that phrase rumbling beneath the lines of Cox's piquant, digressive memoir, "Putting the Rabbit in the Hat," which tracks his journey from embattled working-class lad in Dundee, Scotland, to, at age 75, improbable pop-culture icon -- and which forfeits none of the spiky candor that got him there.
Mental_Floss

Game of Thrones Star Recalls How the Red Wedding Changed Everything

Miltos Yerolemou only played Arya Stark’s water-dancing teacher Syrio Forel for one season on Game of Thrones, but his influence went far beyond that. After all, Syrio coined one of the most iconic phrases to come out of the series—“Not today”—and continues to give water-dancing lessons to fans even all these years later. During a recent interview with Game of Laughs on Instagram, Yerolemou reflected on the show's success, noting that the series wasn't even a big hit right away.
CinemaBlend

Succession Star Calls Johnny Depp 'Overrated' While Talking Role He Could Have Taken In Pirates Of The Caribbean

Veteran character actor Brian Cox appears to be the kind of man who doesn’t mince words. Which should make his upcoming memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, an enjoyable read. As excerpts from the book begin to make the rounds ahead of its publication, we are starting to learn about coveted roles Cox turned down over the course of his Hollywood career, and one of them would have put him opposite the “so overrated” Johnny Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.
arcamax.com

Brian Cox snubbed Game of Thrones over poor pay

Brian Cox turned down a role in 'Game of Thrones' because the money "was not great". The 75-year-old actor confirmed he was approached to play King Robert Baratheon - whose death in the first series sparked the chain of events that pitted various houses at war with one another - in the HBO fantasy drama series because he couldn't see any long-term benefits to a role which he knew would last for only a handful of episodes.
Inverse

Winds of Winter theory reveals one epic battle Game of Thrones cut

It’s no secret that Game of Thrones went in some very different directions than author George R. R. Martin’s Song of Ice and Fire books. From bumping off certain characters early to cutting other ones entirely, the HBO series made some huge changes. While fans still have to...
EW.com

Brian Cox says he turned down a Game of Thrones role because it paid too little

Brian Cox almost ruled the Seven Kingdoms and the Waystar Royco empire. A new excerpt from the Succession star's upcoming memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat reveals that he turned down a role on Game of Thrones because "the money was not all that great." In the passage, published by GQ, Cox explains his rationale for passing on the blockbuster HBO series in a tone that suggests he harbors no regrets about the decision.
sacramentosun.com

'Succession' star Brian Cox calls Johnny Depp 'overrated' actor

Washington [US], January 16 (ANI): Primetime Emmy award-winning actor Brian Cox called out several celebrities who have rubbed him the wrong way, including 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star Johnny Depp. As per Page Six, in his new memoir 'Putting the Rabbit in the Hat'- Scottish actor Brian Cox had called...
E! News

Brian Cox Says Succession Co-Star Jeremy Strong Was Warned Not to Do New Yorker Profile

Watch: Anne Hathaway Defends Jeremy Strong Following Criticism. Kendall Roy does what he wants, sometimes to his own detriment. The actor who plays him may do the same. After the now-infamous December New Yorker profile on Jeremy Strong—which detailed his intense acting methods and sparked polarizing reactions—the actor's Succession co-star Brian Cox on says that the whole article "was Jeremy's idea"
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander & Haley Lu Richardson To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Adam DiMarco (The Order), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) and Haley Lu Richardson (Unpregnant) are set as series regulars for the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. They join previously announced Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza in the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to...
