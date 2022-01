Erin Rae has released “Cosmic Sigh,” the fourth single from her forthcoming sophomore album Lighten Up, due out on Feb. 4 via Thirty Tigers. The first two singles, “True Love’s Face” and “Modern Woman” were immersed in Laurel Canyon country, while both “Cosmic Sigh” and its predecessor “Candy and Curry” find ways to blend dream and psych pop. “Cosmic Sigh” is extremely cinematic, backed by a swelling orchestral arrangement. It’s a song about the first steps taken toward healing and living a new life, with instrumentation that complements Rae's lyrical optimism.

