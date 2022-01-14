ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Caught in Southie: Peregrine Falcon

Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KFmKi_0dlywFpy00

Holy Moly!

Southie photographer Moss Lynch captured this Peregrine falcon out at Castle Island on Thursday afternoon. Peregrine falcon’s are fastest bird in the world, with diving speeds recorded at 242mph!

Is it strange to see a Peregrine Falcon in the city?

According to National Geographic, Peregrine falcons are among the world’s most common birds of prey and live on all continents except Antarctica. They prefer wide-open spaces, and thrive near coasts where shorebirds are common, but they can be found everywhere from tundra to deserts. Peregrines are even known to live on bridges and skyscrapers in major cities.

Other wildlife spotted in Southie –a harbor seal sighting. Coyotes, deer, skunks, bunnies, mola mola sunfish, whales, bald eagles, turkeys, swans and snowy owls– all spotted in the neighborhood!

