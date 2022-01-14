ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH the moment Logan Paul realised he wasted $3.5m on “biggest fraud in the entire history of Pokemon”

By Jamie Wilkinson
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTuber Logan Paul has confirmed that he spent $3.5m on a box of fake first-edition Pokemon cards. Paul, who fought Floyd Mayweather in a big-money exhibition bout back in June, claims that he is yet to receive payment from the retired boxer for his participation...

www.yardbarker.com

dexerto.com

Pokemon card seller reveals Logan Paul got his money back from $3.5m fake box

It turns out Logan Paul didn’t actually lose 3.5 million dollars as Shyne, the seller he bought the Pokemon cards from, has revealed that Paul was reimbursed. In the weeks after Logan Paul picked up what he believed to be a “one of a kind” box of 1st Edition Base Set Pokemon cards for an insane 3.5 million dollars, a group of collectors banded together with proof that his box may be fake.
GAMBLING
Gamespot

Logan Paul Spent $3.5 Million On Fake Pokemon Cards

If you've ever felt bad about making a terrible investment, rest assured it couldn't possibly be as terrible as the one Logan Paul recently made. Less than a month after the YouTuber-turned-boxer made headlines for purchasing the "only known sealed box of first-edition base set Pokemon cards" for a staggering $3.5 million, Paul has revealed he was scammed.
ENTERTAINMENT
dexerto.com

Logan Paul stunned after discovering $3.5m Pokemon card box isn’t one of a kind

YouTuber Logan Paul was left speechless after discovering that his 1st Edition Pokemon Trading Card Game Box that he paid $3.5 million for is not actually one of a kind. After purchasing a 1st Edition Base Set box for $3.5 million dollars, Logan Paul announced that he would be flying to Chicago to get it authenticated after the Pokemon TCG community raised concerns over its legitimacy.
HOBBIES
Benzinga

The Case Of Fake Pokemon Cards: How Logan Paul Got Duped For $3.5M And What's Next

Sealed packs, boxes and cases of Pokemon cards have risen in value, but also come with questions of authenticity, which played itself out in a viral story this week. What Happened: Social media star and boxer Logan Paul purchased an unopened case (six boxes) of first edition Pokemon Cards, the most sought-after boxes in the history of the brand, for $3.5 million. This is the most anyone has paid for Pokemon cards.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dexerto.com

Logan Paul confirms his $3.5m Pokemon card box was actually fake

Logan Paul has revealed that his $3,500,000 box of ‘1st Edition Base Set’ Pokemon Cards is fake, just days after several prominent collectors questioned its authenticity. In September 2020, Logan Paul showed off his massive collection of Pokemon Cards to his fans on Instagram, sparking interest in millions of his fans. His post introduced his audience to the idea that the TCG is both art, and a worthy investment.
CELEBRITIES
Eurogamer.net

Logan Paul denies faking $3.5m Pokémon card scandal for clicks

Logan Paul has denied he faked the $3.5m Pokémon card scandal, saying it was "a sad day". Having wasted an extortionate amount of money on what he believed to be a box of first edition cards, last week Paul released a video of the unboxing where he discovered they were G.I. Joe cards instead.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Fraud
dexerto.com

PaymoneyWubby explains why Logan Paul’s fake Pokemon card scam was “so stupid”

Twitch streamer PaymoneyWubby has explained how Logan Paul’s $3.5M ‘1st Edition Base Set’ Pokemon box scam could’ve all been avoided and how it was “so stupid.”. In December 2021, Logan Paul revealed he’d purchased a box of 1st Edition Base Set Pokemon cards for a ridiculous $3.5M. However, the YouTuber was then stunned after hearing the box may not be authentic — essentially meaning Paul would’ve lost $3.5M.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ComicBook

Logan Paul Refunded $3.5 Million for Fake Pokemon Card Purchase, Fallout Hits Card Collecting Community

Logan Paul has gotten his money back after discovering that a $3.5 million purchase of Pokemon cards contained counterfeit cases, but lawsuits and other fallout from the scandal is still brewing. Yesterday, Logan Paul revealed that a highly touted purchase of a box supposedly containing six 1st Edition Base Set Pokemon booster cases actually contained resealed boxes full of GI Joe cards. This followed ComicBook.com (and many other sites) reporting on evidence that suggested the cards were in fact fake. PokeBeach, one of the leading Pokemon card sites covering this story, has provided additional details about the fallout from this fraudulent purchase, including news that Paul did receive a refund for his purchase.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Tab

dexerto.com

