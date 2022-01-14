Details on Bob Saget’s Funeral

Comedian Bob Saget will be laid to rest today, "Extra" has learned.

Sources tells us that a private funeral service will be held for Saget’s friends and family, followed by an outdoor reception at "Full House" creator Jeff Franklin's house.

Ahead of the service, Saget’s “Full House” co-star John Stamos tweeted, “Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.”

A few days ago, Bob’s on-screen daughter Jodie Sweetin posted a long tribute to Saget and promised to "tell an inappropriate joke at your funeral. In your honor. I know you would’ve wanted that."

Stamos, Sweetin and the “Full House” cast have reportedly been grieving together with Bob’s widow Kelly Rizzo Saget and other famous friends.

Among the mourners were John Mayer and Jeff Ross, who picked up Bob’s car from LAX this week and went live on Instagram with an emotional tribute as they drove the car back to Saget’s house. Watch the video (Warning: Strong language.)

Saget, 65, was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando on Sunday.