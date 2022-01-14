ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: More than 41,000 cases after ODH backlog reported

 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The ODH announced that cases for Friday and the next several days will be inflated due to a processing lag caused by the unprecedented number of cases reported. There was also a processing enhancement implemented Thursday, according to the ODH, that will expand Ohio’s capacity to process a higher volume of lab results.

“As COVID-19 cases have reached all-time highs, driven largely by the highly contagious Omicron variant, the system reached its processing capacity, resulting in a multiple-day backlog of tens of thousands of results. In addition, there are some positive test results that involve a further manual review by state epidemiologists,” the ODH stated in a release.

Numbers as of Thursday, Jan. 13 follow:

Total Change
New cases 2,307,691 +41,455
Hospitalizations 101,659 +472
ICU admissions 12,227 +36
Deaths* 30,922 +487
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 18,890.

Massive computer chip factory coming to New Albany, township trustee confirms

The department reported 8,580 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,092,901 , which is 60.68% of the state’s population. And 24,631 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No. 		Percent of
total beds 		Percent of total
beds available
Total 6,488 26.1% 15.3%
In ICU 1,224 27.57% 15.23%
On ventilator 850 17% 59.38%

An Illinois based company with multiple complaints to the BBB with hundreds of COVID-19 testing locations across the country is temporarily closing all of its sites, including here in central Ohio. The Ohio Department of Health is prioritizing free rapid tests for schools and colleges in Ohio. It’s putting a pause on distribution to other community partners like libraries and health departments. when Aryeh Alex, the commissioner for Columbus Franklin County Metro Parks, was diagnosed with COVID-19 the medical team at OSU Wexner reached out, informing him he’d met the criteria for Pfizer’s antiviral COVID pill known as paxlovid.

Go to this website for the current quarantine and isolation guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

