"It's so unusual, it's frightening. I'm fully known and loved by You." - Tauren Wells. A little over a year ago, my wife and I received an unexpected gift. As we unwrapped the gift, my wife was ecstatic and I was hesitant. My hesitation stemmed from the long hours of installment and setup. However, my feelings and emotions quickly changed towards this product when I learned the company walks you step by step through tutorial videos and the use of their app. Since the day of installment, we have fallen in love with our Ring doorbell!

