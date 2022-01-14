ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

101-year-old Cincinnati bakery closing permanently

By Andy Brownfield
Cincinnati Business Courier
Cincinnati Business Courier
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A family bakery with more than a century...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cincinnati Business Courier

Defunct Cincinnati startup to auction portfolio in 'winner-takes-all' sale

A former Cincinnati startup darling that called it quits in 2020 is auctioning off its intellectual property portfolio in a sale where the highest bidder takes all. Eccrine Systems, which was developing technology to analyze sweat for use in medicine, industry and sport, will be selling its patent portfolio in a sealed-bid auction conducted by the Patent Exchange, a California-based brokerage and patent recycling marketplace.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati Preschool Promise returns with pitch night competition

Cincinnati Preschool Promise is bringing back its pitch night competition that aims to make it easier to work with the nonprofit group. Cincinnati Preschool Promise, which launched in 2016 as an effort to expand access to high-quality preschool in the city, opened the submission process for its second pitch night competition, which will take place virtually in the coming weeks, extending an open invitation to entrepreneurs, local individuals, nonprofits and businesses.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati Business Courier

Five things to know today, and are you obsessed with Wordle, too?

Good morning, Cincinnati! And Who Dey. Here are five of the most important things you need to know to help start your busy business day:. Benjamin Dusing, attorney for former Cincinnati Councilman Jeff Pastor, who was indicted in 2020 on federal corruption charges, said his client will go to trial, adding some of the witnesses against Pastor are “not squeaky clean.” Dusing spoke during a news conference at his Fort Wright office Tuesday. The trial is set to start May 2 and could last two weeks. Pastor, who is out on a personal recognizance bond, faces 20 years in prison.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Cincinnati, OH
Business
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Cincinnati Business Courier

Five things you need to know today, and my new hobby

Happy Tuesday Cincinnati, and welcome back to everyone who had a three-day weekend just now. Here are some of the biggest stories you may have missed. Cincinnati-based health care system Bon Secours Mercy Health has agreed to pay $1 million to settle a Medicare fraud lawsuit. It stood accused to falsely diagnosing patients with sleep apnea and then billing for tests and equipment related to its treatment.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati fintech surges as it changes how real estate deals get done

A less-than-three-year-old Greater Cincinnati payments company is seeing sales soar after it has expanded its product to a broad variety of uses. Blue Ash-based Payload has rebranded its key product to Keybox as it expanded its capabilities to enable digital payments every step of the way in a real estate transaction, Payload CEO and co-founder Ryan Rybolt told me.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati Business Courier

Greater Cincinnati Foundation Appoints Leaders to Accelerate Mission

CINCINNATI – Greater Cincinnati Foundation (GCF), the region’s leading community foundation serving an eight-county region in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, starts 2022 with plans to accelerate its mission – plans that combine attracting national funders interested in solving regional problems; collaborating with community organizations to address the most pressing challenges; and bringing together the right cross-sector partners to align on and execute a focused, long-term regional agenda. As a community leader, GCF’s mission centers on connecting people with purpose and driving the complex systemic changes necessary for more equitable, inclusive and ultimately, thriving, communities. “Our region needs more resources and collaborative, cross-sector problem solving. Now is the time to step up, organize and do what we are uniquely positioned to do for the benefit of all,” said Ellen M. Katz, GCF President/CEO. Effective April 1, GCF is promoting two leaders to bring focus and concerted efforts to its mission: • Meghan Cummings, Vice President, Civic Advancement. Cummings will develop, drive and secure funding for large-scale initiatives that address complex community problems and lead GCF’s policy advocacy work. Cummings will provide executive oversight for the Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation and will serve as the primary liaison with elected officials, civic leaders and community organizations. Cummings spent a decade with the Women’s Fund, six years as its Executive Director. The search for her replacement will begin this month. • Rasheda Cromwell, Vice President, Community Strategies. Cromwell will lead and oversee GCF’s comprehensive array of grantmaking programs as well as advance the organization’s ability to address equity issues. Cromwell will provide executive oversight for the Racial Justice Fund and Racial Equity Matters and will lead GCF’s strategy for advancing community change with regional nonprofits. Cromwell formerly held the position of Senior Director, Community Strategies, at GCF and brings over 15 years of experience in directing non-profit organizations. Cummings and Cromwell will work in close partnership to create deeper impact between civic activity, community leadership and grantmaking. “Meghan and Rasheda are courageous leaders who have the right community connections, a deep understanding of complex social and systemic issues and a proven track record to accelerate our community work,” said Katz. “I’m excited to be alongside them on this journey.” About Greater Cincinnati Foundation As the region’s leading community foundation, Greater Cincinnati Foundation connects people with purpose in an eight-county region in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. GCF is leading the charge toward a more vibrant and equitable region for everyone – now, and for generations to come.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakery#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Cincinnati Business Courier

Camp Washington's American Sign Museum dazzles, educates visitors

Tod Swormstedt and Cynthia Kearns have a combined 70 years in the sign business. Swormstedt, the founder and curator of the American Sign Museum in Camp Washington, is the fourth generation of a family that bought “Signs of the Times,” the trade magazine of the American sign industry, in 1911. Kearns, who was named director in fall 2021, joined the museum in 2019.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati, OH
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy