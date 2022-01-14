101-year-old Cincinnati bakery closing permanently

CINCINNATI – Greater Cincinnati Foundation (GCF), the region’s leading community foundation serving an eight-county region in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, starts 2022 with plans to accelerate its mission – plans that combine attracting national funders interested in solving regional problems; collaborating with community organizations to address the most pressing challenges; and bringing together the right cross-sector partners to align on and execute a focused, long-term regional agenda. As a community leader, GCF’s mission centers on connecting people with purpose and driving the complex systemic changes necessary for more equitable, inclusive and ultimately, thriving, communities. “Our region needs more resources and collaborative, cross-sector problem solving. Now is the time to step up, organize and do what we are uniquely positioned to do for the benefit of all,” said Ellen M. Katz, GCF President/CEO. Effective April 1, GCF is promoting two leaders to bring focus and concerted efforts to its mission: • Meghan Cummings, Vice President, Civic Advancement. Cummings will develop, drive and secure funding for large-scale initiatives that address complex community problems and lead GCF’s policy advocacy work. Cummings will provide executive oversight for the Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation and will serve as the primary liaison with elected officials, civic leaders and community organizations. Cummings spent a decade with the Women’s Fund, six years as its Executive Director. The search for her replacement will begin this month. • Rasheda Cromwell, Vice President, Community Strategies. Cromwell will lead and oversee GCF’s comprehensive array of grantmaking programs as well as advance the organization’s ability to address equity issues. Cromwell will provide executive oversight for the Racial Justice Fund and Racial Equity Matters and will lead GCF’s strategy for advancing community change with regional nonprofits. Cromwell formerly held the position of Senior Director, Community Strategies, at GCF and brings over 15 years of experience in directing non-profit organizations. Cummings and Cromwell will work in close partnership to create deeper impact between civic activity, community leadership and grantmaking. “Meghan and Rasheda are courageous leaders who have the right community connections, a deep understanding of complex social and systemic issues and a proven track record to accelerate our community work,” said Katz. “I’m excited to be alongside them on this journey.” About Greater Cincinnati Foundation As the region’s leading community foundation, Greater Cincinnati Foundation connects people with purpose in an eight-county region in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. GCF is leading the charge toward a more vibrant and equitable region for everyone – now, and for generations to come.

