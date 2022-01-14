ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilty verdict in Madison County triple murder trial tied to multi-state manhunt

By Monica Ryan, Gregg Palermo
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS–An Alabama man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a Madison County, Illinois jury handed down guilty verdicts in a murder trial connected to the December 2019 deaths of three people in Bethalto.

Brady Witcher, 41, was charged in the execution-style deaths of 59-year-old Shari Yates, her son 30-year old Andrew Brooks, and roommate 32-year-old John McMillan. Witcher and his friend Brittany McMillan are also charged with murder and other crimes in Alabama and Tennessee

Brittany McMillan and Brady Witcher were on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most-wanted list. There was a manhunt for the two fugitives in Alabama and Tennessee. A tip led Hazelwood Police to a hotel where they were arrested on December 20, 2019 . Both were charged with nine counts of first-degree murder, one county of armed robbery, and one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

McMillan pleaded guilty in December for her role. and was sentenced to life in prison.

“These murders shocked the entire Madison County community,” Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine said in a news release. “We are glad the jury agreed that the evidence clearly showed that Brady Witcher is a heartless murderer. It was a dark day when he and his co-defendant drove into our community, fleeing crimes in multiple other states, and destroyed so many lives. With this verdict, the families of Shari, AJ, and John can know both of these killers will spend the rest of their lives in jail.”

Witcher’s sentencing date has not been announced.

