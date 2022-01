The biggest story ahead of the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline is whether or not Ben Simmons finds a new home. Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey has been very patient while Simmons sits out, with no intention of pulling the trigger on a bad deal. There have been reports suggesting Morey is more than willing to keep Simmons past the deadline in hopes of getting a bigger fish in a trade down the road.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO