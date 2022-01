When sitting judges go so far extreme in the wording they choose to use you must really ask yourself if that Judge has the temperament to sit on the bench. There appears to be one of those judges right here in the state of Michigan. She sits on the bench in the 31st State District Court House. Her name is Judge Alexis G. Krot and she was appointed to the bench by former Governor Rick Snyder back in 2016.

