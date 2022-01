A Black Virginia resident who was sentenced to 1,823 years in prison for a home invasion is getting a pardon from Gov. Ralph Northam. Lawrence Stephens was sentenced to more than one thousand years in prison for a 2001 home invasion and robbery. Rebecca Winn, the Hampton, Virginia, NAACP Legal Redress and Criminal Justice chairperson told Yahoo News Stephens was homeless, working two jobs with a child on the way at the time and was talked into breaking into a home along with another co-worker.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO