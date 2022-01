The cryptocurrency industry has had a rough beginning in 2022 as much of it has remained on a downward spiral for the past few weeks. Its global market cap was sitting at $2.1 trillion at the time of writing, having shed off over 3% of its valuation in the past day. Much of this can be attributed to the BTC sell-off that saw the coin slipping below $42,000, however, the altcoin market has been experiencing a similar fate.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO