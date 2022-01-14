ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Wines Of The Week: Tio Pepe Fino En Rama, Bibi Graetz Colore And A Winter-Perfect Gin From Revivalist Spirits

By Brian Freedman
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every year during the holidays, I am reminded of the fact that I just don’t drink enough Sherry. Because when it comes to food-friendly wines that work just as well with richer dishes as they do more delicate ones, and that also serve as early-in-the-day aperitifs and after-dinner treats with aplomb,...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
naplesillustrated.com

Live From Naples: It’s the Winter Wine Festival

The pandemic posed challenges for charities, particularly those whose events depend on human interaction in a live auction setting. The Naples Winter Wine Festival, the world’s most successful wine charity event, took place in a virtual format last year to safeguard the health of all donors, patrons, and staff. That festival raised $7.2 million—approximately one-third of the just over $20 million total in 2020, but still an impressive outcome under the circumstances.
NAPLES, FL
marinmagazine.com

Start the Year off Right With These Tasty ABV-Free Spirits, Wine and Cocktails From Local Makers

Living an alcohol-free, or “dry life,” is the norm for many people, including Muslims, Mormons and anyone who has earned a sobriety chip. But it’s also becoming a growing trend, at least during the month of January, for as much as 15% of the U.S. population, according to recent surveys. “Dry January” began as a public health campaign in the United Kingdom almost a decade ago, and the one-month sobriety challenge has gained traction with Americans, too, who are interested in starting the year in a healthier way.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
Bon Appétit

5 “Really Dope” Winter Wines, According to This Sommelier

Welcome to The Pour, a monthly column about what we’re drinking right now. Just before the pandemic I took over a bar and wine shop in Chicago’s West Loop with two partners. Juice@1340 is what Chicagoans call a “slashie”: part bar, part shop. Buy something and take it home or drink it here. We’re a neighborhood joint and definitely a stylish one. What we sell is a reflection of what we like.
CHICAGO, IL
Scranton Times

14 nonalcoholic wines and spirits for you should try

There are many reasons why someone might want to attempt a dry January. Maybe you indulged a little too much during the holidays. Or you’re just looking to cut back on alcohol in the new year. Our colleague Jessica Roy is pregnant, so she’s been laying off the booze for months now. Whatever the reason, there are more options than ever for nonalcoholic beverages.
DRINKS
Baldhiker

Gin Tasting From Pink Pigs To 007

Gin has become the “go to” alcoholic beverage, it’s cool and trendy and the drink to be seen with. You can make it look pretty by sprucing it up with berries and slices of fruit and it’s said to be the more healthy and less calorific of all the tipples that you can have.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Wine#New Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Manzanilla
cravedfw

Kuhlman Cellars’ New Winter Wine & Food Tasting

Kuhlman Cellars today announces the winter 2022 Kuhlman Wine and Food Experience menu. This educational, 45-minute seated tasting includes a sample of five Kuhlman Cellars wines expertly paired with delicious and seasonal chef-prepared bites. Every single component of each bite is handmade, including the vinegars, oils, crackers, and chips and all fruits and vegetables are locally sourced.
DRINKS
Coast News

Vittorio’s spirited Champagne and sparkling wine dinner

This was the year for holiday Champagne dinners. And why not? As the restaurant industry has been especially hard hit by the pandemic, I suspect Victor Magalhaes, owner of Vittorio’s Italian Trattoria, was happy to survive another year of Covid-19. And while I am not an immunologist, I am...
SAN DIEGO, CA
llcc.edu

Wine & chocolate pairings perfect for Valentine’s Day

Wine and chocolate are two of our most popular treats on Valentine’s Day. Not surprisingly, when carefully paired, they provide a sensational taste experience. Desiree Logsdon, senior vice president at BUNN, compares it to pairing cheese and wine. The fun is trying different cheeses with your favorite wines, and she recommends doing the same with chocolate. To help simplify recommended pairings, Desiree has prepared a pairing sheet for wines and chocolate; stop by Pease’s at BUNN Gourmet for a copy.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WWEEK

Holy Ghost Has Semi-Autonomous Gin Fizz-Shaking Bartenders and an Impressive Lineup of Agave Spirits

A machine named “Shake Gyllenhaal” goes to town behind the bar shaking up a proper gin fizz. Above the semi-autonomous bartender is a gorgeous mural of some kind of holy priestess looking into the eyes of her skeleton doppelgänger. The entire tableau should be enough to trigger an existential crisis about the unstoppable growth of automation and our inevitable demise, but a descent into darkness is nearly impossible at Holy Ghost. The bar is just too delightful.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Seaside Signal

Bell Buoy to offer wine, beer; Whet Spot adds spirits menu

Two Seaside businesses went before the City Council Monday seeking to expand their drink offerings. Rick and Barbara Berry purchased the Whet Spot at 12 N. Holladay in 2020, offering 20 rotating draft selections of northwest craft beer and ciders, non-alcoholic beverages and wine by the glass. They plan to...
SEASIDE, OR
just-drinks.com

Corby Spirit & Wine swaps CFOs with Pernod Ricard

Unlimited access to Just Drinks content including in-depth analysis, exclusive blogs, industry executive interviews and management briefings. Unbeatable market coverage from wine and beer, to soft drinks. Unrivalled apparel industry comment from Olly Wehring, Andy Morton and leading industry analysts. Want multi-user access? Explore our multi-user & corporate memberships. 70%...
DRINKS
The Independent

10 best rums: Spiced, dark and white tropical tipples

Rum remains a misunderstood and underused spirit in Britain. Many drinkers still associate it with cheap cocktails on teenage nights out, or sickly sweet holiday drinks.At the other end of the spectrum, rum is perennially overlooked as a sipping drink in favour of cognac or whisky or brandy. Few think to uncork a rum for a nightcap, yet connoisseurs know that when rum is done right, not many drinks can match it for depth, variety or smoothness.Rum combines the depth and sophistication of whisky with the glamour and history of the Caribbean: it’s a drink of pirates and admirals and...
DRINKS
The Guardian

Warming fruity wines to see off the winter blues

Viña Indomita Gran Reserva Carignan, Maule Valley Chile, 2019 (£8, The Co-op) If some of us have been persuaded of the merits of treating January as an experiment in abstinence (up to 6.5m, or one in five UK adults, according to a poll taken before last year’s ‘Dry January’ campaign), there are many more who would make a convincing case for the opposite course of action. I’m not advocating that everyone maintains Christmas-level tippling every day and night past New Year’s Eve. But there is a reasonable line of thinking that says that this dark, cold, skint time of year may not be the best moment to deprive ourselves of one of life’s simpler pleasures. Moderation may be a more effective route to long-term healthy drinking, allowing us to lift our spirits with a glass or two of a moderately priced, delicious southern-sun filled red such as Indomita’s.
DRINKS
Atlanta Magazine

Review: Perfect small plates and impeccable wines at Buckhead’s artful Lucian

If the idea of a book cafe conjures for you a certain notion of coziness—perhaps with a side of muffins—then the exquisite new Lucian Books and Wine may upend your expectations. In naming their wine bar after Lucian Freud, the notoriously mercurial artist (and Sigmund’s grandson) who defined portrait painting in the 20th century, Jordan Smelt and Katie Barringer prepared us for something quietly audacious.
ATLANTA, GA
Forbes

Forbes

290K+
Followers
96K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy