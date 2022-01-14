Wines Of The Week: Tio Pepe Fino En Rama, Bibi Graetz Colore And A Winter-Perfect Gin From Revivalist Spirits

Viña Indomita Gran Reserva Carignan, Maule Valley Chile, 2019 (£8, The Co-op) If some of us have been persuaded of the merits of treating January as an experiment in abstinence (up to 6.5m, or one in five UK adults, according to a poll taken before last year’s ‘Dry January’ campaign), there are many more who would make a convincing case for the opposite course of action. I’m not advocating that everyone maintains Christmas-level tippling every day and night past New Year’s Eve. But there is a reasonable line of thinking that says that this dark, cold, skint time of year may not be the best moment to deprive ourselves of one of life’s simpler pleasures. Moderation may be a more effective route to long-term healthy drinking, allowing us to lift our spirits with a glass or two of a moderately priced, delicious southern-sun filled red such as Indomita’s.

DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO