ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Man shot and killed on Grace Street, first confirmed homicide of 2022 in Richmond

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police has confirmed one man was shot and killed in the city this afternoon and an active investigation is underway.

The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the 2200 block of West Grace Street, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the first homicide in the city in 2022. Police confirm there is no threat to the public.

The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

This is a breaking news story. Police are working on getting more information.

Two interstate shootings in 24 hours: Mother of man killed in I-95 shooting calls for end to violence
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nHUE9_0dlyrM7g00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Richmond, VA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Richmond Police#The Medical Examiner#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WRIC - ABC 8News

DC murder suspect added to US Marshals 15 Most Wanted list

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Nyjell Outler, 19, who allegedly shot one man and killed another while attending a gender reveal party on March 20, 2021, in the unit block of Madison Street NE has been added to The U.S. Marshals Service 15 Most Wanted list. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is also offering a reward of […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy