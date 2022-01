The company first launched its live TV channel guide in 2020 as part of its broader free streaming hub, The Roku Channel, where Roku owners can also stream ad-supported TV shows and movies. At the time, the guide had provided access to over 100 channels from a branded, purple tile that appeared within The Roku Channel. When launched, users could browse through 12 hours of programming information. The experience, which is similar to how pay-TV viewers can browse what’s now airing in their own provider’s guide, helps to make the transition to Roku easier for cord-cutters who are used to turning on their TV and accessing live content. However, it also serves as a way to stream shows, movies, news and more without a paid streaming subscription — an option that may appeal to those looking to save money through cord-cutting.

