ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Afcon 2021: Sadio Mane’s Senegal are frustrated in a goalless draw with underdogs Guinea

By Tom Rice
mscfootball.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth Senegal and Guinea have never been Unbeaten in a Group B AFCON match as they played in a goalless draw. This was Liverpool’s special match in the Bafoussam sun as Sadio...

mscfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fan charged after Aston Villa players hit by bottle thrown from crowd

A football fan has been charged with assault after two Aston Villa players were floored by a bottle thrown from the crowd at Everton’s Goodison Park.Roger Tweedle, of Cranehurst Road, Walton, is accused of throwing a bottle that left Villa players Lucas Digne and Matty Cash on the ground on Saturday.The alleged incident occurred as Aston Villa celebrated a goal in the first half of the match.The 19-year-old, who is also charged with throwing an item onto the pitch, has been released on conditional bail.He will appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court on February 28.The game was Duncan Ferguson’s first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle may break club transfer record for Yves Bissouma

What the papers sayThe Daily Mail says Newcastle are chasing the signature of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. It is believed Brighton would part ways with the 25-year-old Mali international for £50m, which would shatter Newcastle’s club-record transfer fee by £10m.Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is reportedly on the radar of Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa. According to The Sun, the 24-year-old England international centre-back is thought to have been on Gerrard’s wishlist for a while, with a possible January move on the cards.The London Evening Standard reports Arsenal are considering a move for Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak, as their hopes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bouna Sarr
Person
Boulaye Dia
Person
Sadio Mané
Person
Naby Keïta
goal.com

Senegal Player Ratings: Mane injured in dramatic Afcon knockout

GOALKEEPER - Edouard Mendy 6/10. The Chelsea shot-stopper was not troubled much in this game. He was effective in his ball distribution. Solid defensively and effective going forward. Justified his inclusion in the back four. LEFT-BACK - Saliou Ciss 6/10. He was neat in ball distribution but was twice beaten...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Guinea#Senegal#Underdogs
goal.com

Afcon 2021 - Predicting Mane's Senegal XI to face Cape Verde

GOALKEEPER - Edouard Mendy. The Chelsea shot-stopper managed to keep a clean sheet against Malawi on his return after recovering from Covid-19. Mendy will be hoping to not to be breached and help the Teranga Lions reach the quarter-finals. RIGHT-BACK - Bouna Sarr. The Bayern Munich man has been mostly...
FIFA
goal.com

Revealed: Mane leads Senegal XI to face Cape Verde in Afcon 2021 knockout clash

GOALKEEPER - Edouard Mendy. The Chelsea shot-stopper managed to keep a clean sheet against Malawi on his return after recovering from Covid-19 and has kept his place in the team. RIGHT-BACK - Bouna Sarr. The Bayern Munich man has been mostly used as an attacking right-winger in this tournament but...
FIFA
The Independent

Mikel Arteta bemoans ‘slow’ and ‘leggy’ Arsenal display in Burnley draw

Mikel Arteta bemoaned a “slow” and “leggy” Arsenal performance before casting doubt over any January signings as the Gunners were held to a goalless stalemate by Premier League bottom side Burnley The Clarets have seen a host of games postponed this month due to not having enough players available and fell to the foot of the table as their rivals were able to fulfil fixtures.Wins for fellow relegation candidates Norwich and Newcastle earlier in the weekend only heaped pressure on Burnley, but Sean Dyche’s side battled to a hard-fought point against a below-par Arsenal.The Gunners are still without a win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Senegal accused of putting result ahead of Sadio Mane’s safety in AFCON clash

Senegal have been accused of “putting results ahead of safety” after Sadio Mane was forced off with a head injury in their Africa Cup of Nations last-16 win over Cape Verde. The Liverpool forward received treatment after a collision with goalkeeper Vozinha, who was taken off on a...
FIFA
The Independent

Anthony Martial wraps up loan switch to Sevilla

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the season.There is no fee involved in the move but Sevilla, who are currently second in LaLiga, have agreed to cover Martial’s wages. There is no option to buy at the end of the deal, the PA news agency understands.A statement on the Manchester United website read: “Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla FC on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.“The Frenchman completed a medical in Andalusia, after the two clubs agreed terms for his temporary transfer.”ℹ️ Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane suffers concussion scare as Senegal reach quarter-finals

Mane was involved in a clash of heads with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha during the second half. Liverpool forward Sadio Mane suffered a concussion scare while helping Senegal book their place in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win over nine-man Cape Verde. Mane was...
FIFA
The Independent

Brentford increase bid for Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson amid expected Newcastle interest

Brentford have upped their offer for Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson, amid an expected move from Newcastle United.The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has become one of the most pursued young players in the Championship, and sparkled in Forest's push for promotion. Johnson has six goals in 28 league games, and the feeling is naturally that he is more than ready for the Premier League, and can prove a difference in a relegation battle.The situation is complicated since any sale this January would disrupt Forest's promotion ambitions, but the fact his contract runs out in 2023 means the Championship club would likely have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roy Hodgson appointed Watford manager as Claudio Ranieri’s successor

Roy Hodgson has been appointed as manager of Watford.The 74-year-old replaces Claudio Ranieri, who was sacked on Monday less than four months after arriving at Vicarage Road.Hodgson returns to Premier League management after departing Crystal Palace at the end of last season.The former Liverpool and England boss indicated at that time that he was “stepping away from football for a while”, but clarified that it was not necessarily a retirement, saying that he would “never-say-never” about taking another managerial role.He has been tempted back as Watford look to avoid relegation — the club are 19th in the Premier League, though...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy