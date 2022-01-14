Afcon 2021: Sadio Mane’s Senegal are frustrated in a goalless draw with underdogs Guinea

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the season.There is no fee involved in the move but Sevilla, who are currently second in LaLiga, have agreed to cover Martial’s wages. There is no option to buy at the end of the deal, the PA news agency understands.A statement on the Manchester United website read: “Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla FC on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.“The Frenchman completed a medical in Andalusia, after the two clubs agreed terms for his temporary transfer.”ℹ️ Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 20 HOURS AGO