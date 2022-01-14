ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio reports 41,455 new COVID-19 cases

By Julia Bingel
cleveland19.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Friday afternoon, Ohio Department of Health officials reported an additional 41,455 coronavirus cases. Ohio health officials announced Friday the...

www.cleveland19.com

Comments / 28

Linda Teneyck
5d ago

Most of those who are in the hospital, are those who HAVE been vaxxed and booster. They still get covid and die...sooner or later.

Reply(2)
2
kevin
5d ago

How many people have died from omicron. It’s weird but they are not saying anything about that.

Reply(3)
4
Related
CBS News

U.S. says Russia may attack Ukraine on short notice

Russian troops arrived in Belarus for war games, raising concerns in the U.S. that Ukraine's neighbor may help Russian President Vladimir Putin attack. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia could attack with "very short notice." Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Cuyahoga County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
CBS DFW

Biden administration to give out 400 million free N95 masks

The Biden administration is planning to give out 400 million free N95 masks to Americans in the coming weeks, supplied from the country's strategic stockpile as the nation is facing a record surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant. The free masks will be made available to the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ohio Department Of Health#Omicron

Comments / 0

Community Policy