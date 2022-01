HCM is a term that is used in the business world quite often, but many people don’t know what it actually means. HCM stands for human capital management, and it is a system that is used to manage an organization’s employees. It includes functions such as payroll, benefits, recruiting, and training. In recent years, HCM has been moving to the cloud, and there are now a number of cloud HCM suites available for enterprises. In this blog post, we will discuss what HCM is and introduce the reader to some of the most popular cloud HCM suites.

SOFTWARE ・ 19 HOURS AGO