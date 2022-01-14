Tim Allen to star in 'Santa Clause' series for Disney Plus

Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY, USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Tim Allen last played Scott Calvin-turned-Santa in 2006, and his "Home Improvement" spinoff series " Last Man Standing" wrapped its nine-season run last May.

Instead of leaving them both in the past, Allen is combining them for his next project.

Disney Plus announced Friday that Allen will reprise his role as Scott Calvin for an upcoming original "The Santa Clause" limited series:

"In the series, Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever," Variety relayed. "He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole."

The series will be executive produced by Jack Burditt, the creator of "Last Man Standing."

The first "Santa Clause" movie premiered in 1994, with "The Santa Clause 2" to follow in 2002 and "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause" in '06.