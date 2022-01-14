ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Tim Allen to star in 'Santa Clause' series for Disney Plus

By Megan Armstrong
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGIZx_0dlypEzS00
Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY, USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Tim Allen last played Scott Calvin-turned-Santa in 2006, and his "Home Improvement" spinoff series " Last Man Standing" wrapped its nine-season run last May.

Instead of leaving them both in the past, Allen is combining them for his next project.

Disney Plus announced Friday that Allen will reprise his role as Scott Calvin for an upcoming original "The Santa Clause" limited series:

"In the series, Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever," Variety relayed. "He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole."

The series will be executive produced by Jack Burditt, the creator of "Last Man Standing."

The first "Santa Clause" movie premiered in 1994, with "The Santa Clause 2" to follow in 2002 and "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause" in '06.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians smacks Bucs' Andrew Adams in helmet

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians had a curious reaction to what one of his players did during the second half of Sunday’s NFC wild-card game. Arians stormed onto the field and struck safety Andrew Adams on the helmet at the end of a play in the second half. Arians appeared to be trying to prevent Adams from picking up a needless penalty, as the safety appeared to be grabbing the leg of a Philadelphia Eagles player.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore called Dak Prescott run on final play of game?

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and head coach Mike McCarthy are under fire following Sunday’s ugly loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC wild-card round. First off, Dallas committed a franchise playoff record 14 penalties in what ended up being a narrow 23-17 home loss to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Allen
Deadline

‘Hawkeye’s Fra Fee Joins Luke Evans & Josh Gad In ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Series At Disney+

Hawkeye alum Fra Fee has signed on for role in Disney+’s upcoming Beauty and the Beast prequel series, joining previously announced Luke Evans, Josh Gad and Briana Middleton, Deadline has confirmed. The eight-episode limited musical series, a prequel to the 2017 live-action film, was developed and written by Gad and Once Upon a Time creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, with the trio serving as executive producers/co-showrunners. Tony Award-nominated director Liesl Tommy (Respect, Eclipsed) executive produces and directs the pilot. Set in the iconic kingdom of Beauty and the Beast years before the Beast and Belle’s epic romance, the series will follow...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander & Haley Lu Richardson To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Adam DiMarco (The Order), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) and Haley Lu Richardson (Unpregnant) are set as series regulars for the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. They join previously announced Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza in the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Series#The Santa Clause#Disney World#Disney Plus
Variety

Nicole Byer, Lauren Lapkus to Lead Netflix Animated Series ‘Bad Crimes,’ Mike Judge and Greg Daniels to Produce

Netflix has ordered the animated comedy series “Bad Crimes” with Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus set to voice the lead roles, Variety has learned. The 10-episode series is described as a dark comedy procedural. It follows Kara (Byer) and Jennie (Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible. Nicole Silverberg (“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”) created the series and also serve as executive producer. Comedy powerhouses Mike Judge and Greg Daniels also executive produce along with Dustin Davis under their newly formed Bandera Entertainment banner. Judge...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Pretty Big’: Tina Mabry To Direct Get Lifted Film Co., Macro & Kristina Sorensen Feature For Warner Bros & HBO Max

Queen of the South co-producer and Queen Sugar producer Tina Mabry has signed on to direct and co-write Pretty Big at Warner Bros. and HBO Max, a project which Mike Jackson of Get Lifted Film Co., Poppy Hanks and Jelani Johnson of Macro and Kristina Sorensen will produce. Pretty Big is based on the true life story of Akira Armstrong and the origin of her Pretty Big Movement dance company. In the movie, a young plus-sized woman takes matters into her own hands when she keeps getting rejected from dance companies, despite her obvious talent. When she starts her own company for bodies of all shapes,...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Loud ‘Scream’ Kicks Off Paramount’s Big 2022 Theatrical Slate

After staying on the sidelines for most of the pandemic — and enduring a surprise regime change — Paramount scored a key box office win with Scream. The pic opened to $35 million over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend and relaunched the marquee horror franchise. Insiders say the slasher pic provided a boost of confidence for the studio as it embarks on an ambitious 2022 slate that includes Tom Cruise tentpoles Top Gun: Maverick (May 27) and Mission: Impossible 7 (Sept. 30). “Paramount’s marketing and distribution strategy for Scream was pitch-perfect, including sticking with a release date that may have...
PARAMOUNT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
CinemaBlend

Fast And Furious’ Ludacris And The Rock Have A Sweet Exchange Over His New Netflix Series

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has had a bumpy relationship with the Fast & Furious franchise, to say the least. That doesn’t mean the Red Notice star hasn’t been supportive of his former cast-mates, though. Fellow franchise star Ludacris got to witness this firsthand, as Johnson showered some love on the rapper’s new Netflix series. And the shout-out subsequently led to a sweet exchange between the former co-stars.
MUSIC
Popculture

Netflix's Newest Mystery Series by Popular Author Continues to Dominate Viewership Charts

Stay Close has been another mystery thriller hit for Netflix since it was released on New Year's Eve. The eight-episode limited series was based on the novel of the same name by Harlan Coben, who also scripted the show and is an executive producer. The show has been remaining in the Netflix Top 10 global charts since its premiere and climbing week after week.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Glen Powell, Chris Morgan Team for Sci-Fi Action-Thriller ‘Deputy X’ at Universal (Exclusive)

Actor Glen Powell has teamed up with Fast & Furious writer-producer Chris Morgan for Deputy X, a sci-fi action-thriller set up at Universal Pictures. Powell will star and helped come up with the idea and concept for the project, which is intended to be a high-concept franchise starter for the actor. Morgan, who has a long-standing relationship with the studio thanks to his work as writer and producer on seven of its Fast movies, will produce along with Ainsley Davies, the head of development at his Chris Morgan Productions. Jack Paglen, whose previous credits include Transcendence starring Johnny Depp and Alien: Covenant, will...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kings of the Hill, Again: Greg Daniels, Mike Judge Discuss Their New Animation Company (Exclusive)

King of the Hill creators Greg Daniels and Mike Judge are back in business. More than 25 years since Fox launched the beloved animated comedy, Daniels and Judge have reunited to form an animation company, Bandera Entertainment, and want to expand the format to include as many subgenres as live-action fare. The duo has spent the past couple of years building up a slate of more than a dozen animated series in various stages of development at Bandera, where they work alongside former YouTube head of originals Dustin Davis on a programming roster that includes Netflix’s newly ordered Bad Crimes, starring Nicole...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Universal Sets Blumhouse-Atomic Monster Allison Williams Movie ‘M3GAN’ For MLK Weekend 2023

Universal, Blumhouse,  Atomic Monster and Divide/Conquer AI thriller M3GAN, starring Allison Williams, will hit theaters on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Uni already had the date reserved with Warner Bros also having an untitled movie and Sony with J.C. Chandor’s Kraven the Hunter already on that weekend. Directed by Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) with a script by Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2) based on a story by James Wan, the pic follows Williams who plays Gemma, a brilliant roboticist at a toy company who uses artificial intelligence to develop, M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to be a kid’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. After unexpectedly gaining custody of her orphaned niece, Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype – a decision that has unimaginable consequences. Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Crazy Rich Asians) also stars. Jason Blum and Wan produced the movie. Michael Clear and Judson Scott are EPs for Wan’s Atomic Monster. Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek is an EP. Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath are EPs for Divide/Conquer. Mark Katchur and Williams are also EPs.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Topples Hawkeye and Wheel of Time With New Season Debut

Over the past few years, original Netflix series have found a way to pierce the pop culture veil and resonate with audiences, with fans eagerly anticipating new episodes. The streaming service's live-action adaptation of The Witcher can be counted safely among them, with the second season debuting to a lot of fan conversation late last year. Apparently, that conversation has also equated to some impressive viewership numbers, according to the most recent statistics published by Nielsen. According to their reporting, the two seasons of The Witcher have been watched for a total of 2,191 million minutes the week of December 13th through December 19th. This was vastly above Disney+'s Hawkeye, which had five episodes watched for 580 million minutes, and Amazon's The Wheel of Time, which had seven episodes watched for 467 million minutes.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives Fans Will Never Look at Their Faves the Same Way After Dan Feuerriegel Puts His Own Spin on ‘Ejami’ and ‘Ejole’

It turns out, the feuding supercouple camps can really get animated. Actor, DiMera heir… comic book creator? Actually, no, make that graphic novel creator. Those are, for those not in the know, the longer versions of comic books. The point is, Days of Our Lives‘ Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) does it all — and now he’s managed to pull all his roles together in the coolest way possible!
TV SERIES
wonderwall.com

Britney Spears' ex-husband arrested for third time in 12 months

Britney Spears' ex-husband has found himself in a familiar place: behind bars. Jason Alexander, who was infamously married to the pop star for 55 hours back in 2004, was arrested on Dec. 30, 2021, in Franklin, Tennessee, for violating an order of protection and aggravated stalking, Page Six reported on Jan. 5. It's unclear whom he allegedly stalked.
FRANKLIN, TN
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

27K+
Followers
32K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy