EXCLUSIVE: The television adaptation of Chelsea Handler’s memoir Life Will Be the Death of Me has landed in development at Peacock. Deadline understands that the NBCUniversal-backed streamer has taken in the small-screen adaptation of the book, which was published in 2019. It comes after Deadline revealed that Universal Television had landed the rights to the book in a competitive situation in 2019. Handler is set to star and exec produce the single-camera project with Chelsea Handler Productions’s Liz Tuccillo, who has written on Sex and The City and Divorce, writing and exec producing. The series follows Handler in crisis. She goes into therapy...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO