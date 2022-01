ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police are investigating what led up to a shooting that seriously injured one person. Officers responded to the home at 4536 12th Avenue South around 6:40 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they said a man who lives at the house had serious injuries from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital.

