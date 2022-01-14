ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Chappelle Regrets Not Texting Bob Saget Back Before His Death: ‘These Moments Are Precious’

By Miranda Siwak
 5 days ago
Dave Chappelle with Bob Saget insetted. Shutterstock (2)

Full of regret. After Bob Saget’s heartbreaking death earlier this month, comedian Dave Chappelle is opening up about his grief following the loss of his friend and former colleague.

“Tomorrow I’m going to go lay my comrade to rest,” Chappelle, 48, said during a Thursday, January 13, comedy set, according to footage from TMZ. “Listen, I’m getting old, so a lot of people I know die … I didn’t see Bob coming. Man, he just texted me, and I saw the text yesterday, and I never texted him back ’cause I was just busy. It happens.”

He emotionally added: “I’m just saying this to remind you: These moments are precious that when I come out at night, I’m not just hanging out, I’m making memories. S—t, when I go out at night, I’m making history.”

The Full House alum died on Sunday, January 9, at the age of 65. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed a private funeral service for Saget’s friends and family is taking place on Friday, January 14.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the Pennsylvania native’s family said via a statement to Us Weekly hours later. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

Upon his death, several of his former costars and celebrity friends have shared heartfelt memories with the Raising Dad alum. His daughter Aubrey Saget, for her part, also shared the final text message she received.

“Thank u. Love u,” the Fuller House alum’s message read, according to Aubrey’s Instagram Story post on Sunday. “Showtime!”

The beloved TV father had a deep bond with the Chappelle’s Show alum, even making a memorable cameo in his 1998 film, Half Baked.

“I directed a movie called Dirty Work, the Norm MacDonald movie, then Dave Chappelle [who] was incredibly funny, [asks] if I’ll do a cameo,” the late comedian recalled during January 2005 appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. “I read the script and said, ‘Sure, I’ll say that in a movie, that’ll be good for me. My parents will be proud, my kids will be happy.’ It’s a drug rehab scene, so it opens well, and Dave Chappelle comes out and says, ‘I’m hooked on marijuana,’ and my character stands up, and I go, ‘Marijuana’s not a drug. I used to suck blank for coke,’ that’s what I said. ‘You ever suck some blank for coke?’ And that’s all I did.”

