Northbound I-25 closed south of Colorado Springs due to crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- UPDATE: CDOT reported that Interstate 25 was reopened near S. Academy Boulevard at about 1 p.m.
Earlier:
Northbound Interstate 25 was closed Friday morning between Mesa Ridge Parkway and South Academy Boulevard due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
CDOT said to expect delays due to the closure as crews worked to clear the crash at about 11:30 a.m.
Information about injuries hasn't been reported.
Keep updated with KRDO's updated traffic map at this link.
