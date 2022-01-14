ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northbound I-25 closed south of Colorado Springs due to crash

By KRDO News
 5 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- UPDATE: CDOT reported that Interstate 25 was reopened near S. Academy Boulevard at about 1 p.m.

Earlier:

Northbound Interstate 25 was closed Friday morning between Mesa Ridge Parkway and South Academy Boulevard due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT said to expect delays due to the closure as crews worked to clear the crash at about 11:30 a.m.

Information about injuries hasn't been reported.

Keep updated with KRDO's updated traffic map at this link.

Northbound I-25 closed south of Colorado Springs due to crash

KRDO News Channel 13

