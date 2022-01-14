ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Miss you already': Newly-engaged Maya Jama shows off huge bouquet of white roses from fiancé Ben Simmons as she returns to the UK

By Ella Hodson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Newly-engaged Maya Jama showed off a stunning bouquet of white roses, gifted to her by fiancé Ben Simmons as she returned to the UK on Friday after her festive break in Philadelphia.

The presenter, 27, posted a photo on her social media story of the flowers which had a pink note attached to them.

The sweet message from the basketball player, who reportedly proposed to Maya during the festive period after a seven month whirlwind romance, said: 'Love you, miss you already.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cj7jf_0dlyoRtm00
Pretty: Maya Jama, 27, showed off a stunning bouquet of white roses on Instagram as she returned to the UK on Friday

The star later shared a video of herself getting ready for filming at work which she captioned: 'Back in London and straight to work. Been offline hope you're all good.'

Maya posed up a storm in later videos after she had her make up done by her glam squad.

The last video on the story saw her walking and speaking to the camera, saying: 'Just realised those last two snaps were very posey, but I haven't had my hair and make up done by this lot in ages.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F1cVE_0dlyoRtm00
Loved up: The presenter posted a photo on her social media story of the flowers which had a pink note attached to them
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07kHXS_0dlyoRtm00
Hard at it: Ben (pictured) popped the question over the festive period, according to reports, after a whirlwind seven-month romance

The posts come after Ben and the TV presenter were spotted enjoying a coffee date in Philadelphia 76ers' player Ben's home city on Monday.

The TV star spent Christmas at Ben's £3.7million mansion in Moorestown, New Jersey and it's rumoured she will relocate there following the proposal.

Maya flashed a huge diamond ring, which experts have valued at £600k ($800k).

Ben popped the question over the festive period, according to reports, after a whirlwind seven-month romance.

Maya showed off an emerald-cut diamond ring as she grabbed some drinks with her new fiancé after a couple's gym session.

Alexandra Michell, Gemologist Prestige Pawnbrokers of Channel 4’s Posh Pawn told MailOnline: 'This is a classic and elegant emerald cut diamond ring with trapezoid side stones on a white gold or platinum setting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AdQR5_0dlyoRtm00
She's back: The sweet message, believed to be from her new fiancé Ben Simmons, read: 'Love you, miss you already' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D8gjN_0dlyoRtm00
Stunner: The star later shared a video of herself getting ready for filming at work which she captioned: 'Back in London and straight to work. Been offline hope you're all good' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NjLB5_0dlyoRtm00
Amazing: Maya posed up a storm in later videos after she had her make up done by her glam squad

'The main diamond looks like it weighs approximately (a 10carats. It’s likely to be a very clean stone being an emerald cut (you can see straight through them), and looks to be very white. I would estimate this to retail for upwards of £600,000.'

The Sun claims the pair - who went public with their romance earlier this year - have only told close friends and family the alleged happy news after getting engaged over Christmas.

A source told the publication: 'Ben adores Maya and has fallen head over heels for her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sLkx2_0dlyoRtm00
In the past: Ben previously dated Kendall Jenner (left)but the pair called things off in May 2019 after months of dating on-and-off.  Maya, meanwhile, dated rapper Stormzy for four years 

The Australian-raised star picked up the ring on Jewelers' Row in the diamond district of Philadelphia the day before he proposed.

'He chose the ring himself and felt he knew exactly what she would want. Maya said yes and they're both thrilled.'

They added: 'Ben was so excited, but they've decided to keep the news low-key and tell only those closest to them.'

Maya flew to New Jersey to spend Christmas with him and is still there now. They had a small family gathering last weekend and announced their engagement.'

Maya and Ben were first romantically linked in June, after they were seen together on a night out at restaurant Sexy Fish in London.

The couple went public while kissing in the stands at Wimbledon in front of the world's media, as they stopped by the annual tennis tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UYGtE_0dlyoRtm00
Ex: Maya, meanwhile, dated rapper Stormzy for four years (pictured in 2014)

Maya's 10 carat rock is estimated to be worth £600k...

Alexandra Michell, Gemologist Prestige Pawnbrokers of Channel 4’s Posh Pawn told MailOnline: 'This is a classic and elegant emerald cut diamond ring with trapezoid side stones on a white gold or platinum setting.

'The main diamond looks like it weighs approximately 10carats. It’s likely to be a very clean stone being an emerald cut (you can see straight through them), and looks to be very white. I would estimate this to retail for upwards of £600,000.'

https://www.prestigepawnbrokers.co.uk/

Moreover, jewellery experts at Steven Stone have estimated Maya's sparkler is worth around £500,000, with managing director, Zack Stone, revealing:

'It looks to be an emerald cut diamond set on a white gold or platinum band. The centre stone is around 10 carats, which is huge, and will no doubt be of the highest quality. With this in mind, it could be worth around £500,000 on today's market.'

Ben previously dated Kendall Jenner, 25, but the pair called things off in May 2019 after months of dating on-and-off.

Maya, meanwhile, dated rapper Stormzy for four years, with the pair splitting the same year - ending their relationship in order to focus on their careers instead.

The two stars had been one of the most popular couple in showbiz prior to their shock split, with the stunning presenter moving out of their shared home shortly after her 25th birthday celebrations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CRoQp_0dlyoRtm00
Life's a beach: Maya and Ben were first romantically linked in June, after they were seen together on a night out at restaurant Sexy Fish in London 

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner’s Ex Ben Simmons Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama: See Massive Diamond Ring

Ben Simmons and TV host Maya Jama are officially engaged! See photos of Maya’s gorgeous diamond ring valued at over $800k. Ben Simmons, 25, and UK TV show host Maya Jama, 27, are officially engaged! The pair, who were reported to have been engaged over the holidays, were spotted out in Philadelphia on Monday, Jan. 10 in photos you can see here for a coffee date and Maya flashed her epic diamond sparkler experts have valued over $800k. “This is a classic and elegant emerald cut diamond ring with trapezoid side stones on a white gold or platinum setting,” Alexandra Mitchell, a Gemologist told the Daily Mail. “The main diamond looks like it weighs approximately (a 10carats. It’s likely to be a very clean stone being an emerald cut (you can see straight through them), and looks to be very white.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Jama
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Ben Simmons
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#White Gold#Fiance#Channel 4
Reality Tea

Former Shahs Of Sunset Star Lilly Ghalichi Is Pregnant With Second Child

More Bravo babies in 2022! There’s no doubt that there was a bravo baby boom in 2021 but how about this year? Shahs of Sunset star Lilly Ghalichi is here to kick things off. As reported by Us Weekly, Lilly is pregnant with her second child with husband Dara Mir. Lilly made the announcement by posting […] The post Former Shahs Of Sunset Star Lilly Ghalichi Is Pregnant With Second Child appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Marc Jacobs, Kim Kardashian & More Honor Late Fashion Icon André Leon Talley

Marc Jacobs, Diane von Furstenberg, Coco Rocha, Kim Kardashian, and Kerry Washington are among the celebrities taking to social media to honor the life of legendary journalist and fashion icon André Leon Talley. Talley, the boundary-breaking Black fashion legend and longtime Vogue editor, died on Tuesday in New York at the age of 73. His cause of death has not been revealed. A singular voice, Talley rose through the fashion ranks at WWD, Vanity Fair and House and Garden, but it was his tenure at Vogue that defined his illustrious career. Talley chronicled his incredible highs and dramatic lows in “The Chiffon...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Life and Style Weekly

Kris Jenner Seemingly Shared Unedited Photo of Kim Kardashian: ‘They Still Look Great Though’

Typical mom move. Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Kris Jenner is facing some heat after she seemingly shared, then deleted, an unedited photo of Kim Kardashian. “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!! You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face with the softest little voice and your precious laughter lights up wherever you are!” the momager, 66, shared on Instagram on January 15, alongside photos of her and her granddaughter, as well as a photo fans think was posted by accident — an unedited snap of Kim, 41.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

290K+
Followers
13K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy