Brighton 1-1 Crystal Palace: Late Joachim Andersen's own goal rescues point for Graham Potter's men after Conor Gallagher stunned the Amex Stadium... and hosts missed penalty AND had goal ruled out by VAR

The only surprise was that Brighton’s equaliser came so early.

Before Friday night, each of the previous three instalments of this curious rivalry had produced an last-gasp goal that changed the course of the match.

Here the twist came in the game’s relative nascence.

There were only 87 minutes on the clock when Neal Maupay worked space inside the box and sent in a low cross that Joachim Andersen put past his own goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Until then, Crystal Palace had been on the verge of a grand heist.

Until then, Conor Gallagher’s second-half goal looked to have secured three points they never deserved – and further cemented his place in Palace folklore.

Until then, Brighton could find no way through Butland, who kept out Pascal Gross’ first-half penalty and made a string of fine saves.

In the end, Graham Potter’s side needed the help of Andersen’s stray leg. And that didn’t prove the end of the drama, which should come as no surprise.

During injury time, Danny Welbeck sent a header narrowly over before Tariq Lamptey tumbled in the box.

Brighton demanded a penalty and more last-gasp theatre. But neither referee Robert Jones nor VAR Stuart Attwell were convinced.

They were probably right. As they were to give Brighton the penalty for Will Hughes’ foul on Joel Veltman. And to rule out a goal from Maupay moments later, when he bundled the ball out of Butland’s hands and into the net.

‘We’re disappointed we didn’t win but it was a really good performance, and a point that keeps us moving,’ Potter reflected.

Conor Gallagher put Palace ahead against the run of play halfway through the second half

The midfielder's goal sparked raucous celebration in the away end at the Amex Stadium

The Chelsea loanee has now scored seven Premier League goals so far this season

‘In the first half, especially, we were really dominant and if we’re honest we should have gone in a goal ahead.’

Palace, on the other hand, scored with their only shot on target. No wonder Patrick Vieira struck a different tone. ‘I think it’s a good draw, a point I’m happy with,’ the Palace boss said. ‘You have to give credit to Brighton for the way they played.’

It was shortly before half-time when smoke began billowing from Butland’s goal. A flare had been thrown by Palace supporters in a desperate attempt to keep Brighton at bay. For a few seconds more at least. The visitors had been teetering for some time before they conceded a penalty - and their supporters sent for pyrotechnics.

They needn’t have worried. Butland cleared the flare and then saved the spot-kick. It was a few seconds that summed up his night. One spent putting out fires and staying cool as the south coast crackled. He was never busier than during that bonkers six-minute spell in the first half when this game came to the boil.

Neal Maupay had a goal ruled out by VAR after he was deemed to have fouled Jack Butland

Referee Robert Jones checked the VAR monitor before disallowing the goal

Just minutes earlier Butland had saved Pascal Gross' penalty to keep the score 0-0

MATCH FACTS AND PLAYERS RATINGS

BRIGHTON (4-2-2-2): Sanchez 6.5; Veltman 6.5 (Welbeck 73, 7), Webster 6, Burn 6.5, Cucurella 7; Lallana 6.5 (Lamptey 60, 6.5), Mac Allister 7.5; Gross 5 (March 73, 6), Moder 6.5; Maupay 7, Trossard 6

Subs not used: Scherpen, Alzate, Caicedo, Roberts, Leonard, Ferguson

Goals: Andersen OG 87

Manager: Graham Potter 7

CRYSTAL PALACE (4-3-3): Butland 8; Ward 6.5, Andersen 5, Guehi 6, Mitchell 6; Gallagher 7, Hughes 5, Schlupp 6.5; Olise 6.5 (Benteke 81, 6), Edouard 6 (Mateta 66, 6), Eze 5.5 (Milivojevic 66, 6)

Subs not used: Guaita, Clyne, Kelly, Ferguson, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi

Goals: Gallagher 69

Booked: Hughes, Eze

Manager: Patrick Vieira 6

Ref: Robert Jones 6.5

First Attwell spotted something from Stockley Park that had eluded almost everyone inside this ground: from a Brighton corner, Hughes had tugged Veltman to the floor.

After a glance at his monitor, Jones said penalty and Butland went about clearing his goal and keeping out Gross’ tame effort.

From a corner moments later, Butland gathered the ball just as Maupay rushed to meet it.

The goalkeeper had it in both hands by the time they collided and the ball was dislodged en route into the net. Brighton celebrated until Attwell intervened once more.

By then, Potter’s side should have been a couple in front but Butland – on only his fourth league appearance for Palace – had been their scourge earlier on, too, when Leandro Trossard raced through on goal, only for his shot to bounce off the goalkeeper from close range.

‘He’s a really good character in the dressing room, I’m really pleased he had that performance,’ Vieira said of Butland.

Brighton frustrations only swelled after the break, when Jakub Moder’s curling effort clipped the crossbar and then Butland saved from the Poland international soon after.

Soon the AMEX’s resident cynics began to voice their sense that this might not be their night.

Those fears looked well-founded when, with virtually Palace’s first meaningful sniff at goal, Jeffrey Schlupp hooked the ball back towards Gallagher from the byline and the midfielder produced a fine finish from inside the area.

Palace didn’t deserve the lead. But their fans didn’t care. They sent for more pyrotechnics. They should have known a twist would come.

Butland was busy in the first half, producing a smart save to deny Leandro Trossard

Before Jakub Moder went close to put Brighton ahead but clipped his finish wide

The Brighton midfielder was then denied by Butland early in the second half

