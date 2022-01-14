ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang misses Gabon's AFCON clash with Ghana after medical staff noticed 'cardiac lesions' following recovery from Covid – as Arsenal team doctors play down concern by insisting star is feeling well

By Adrian Kajumba
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was ruled out of Gabon's Africa Cup of Nations meeting with Ghana after a suspected heart issue was flagged up on his post-Covid check-up.

Captain Aubameyang, former Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina and striker Axel Meye were all forced to miss the game in Yaounde for the same reason after being omitted as a precaution.

Arsenal's team doctor was in contact with Aubameyang who provided a positive update, insisting he was feeling well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V1ICY_0dlyoDmq00
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left out of Gabon's squad for their AFCON clash with Ghana
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=267YS3_0dlyoDmq00
Medical staff noticed that Aubameyang and two others had 'heart lesions' after getting Covid 

However the Confederation of African Football opted against taking any risks by ruling the trio could not be involved against Ghana.

All three tested positive for Coronavirus ahead of Gabon's Group C opener against Comoros, also forcing them out of that fixture, but they had returned to training and were expected to face Ghana.

A statement from the Gabon Football Federation said: 'According to CAF's medical commission, players Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Axel Meyé and Mario Lemina who have just recovered from Covid are unable to participate in this game. The examinations would show cardiac lesions. CAF did not want to take any risks.'

The developments with Gabon came on the same day that Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies was sidelined 'until further notice' after an ultrasound scan revealed he has heart inflammation following Covid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z1Qfw_0dlyoDmq00
Gabon took on Ghana on Friday night looking to reach the AFCON knockout stages with a win 

Canada full-back Davies tested positive last week but his return will now be delayed.

Manager Julian Nagelsmann said: 'During our follow-up examination that we do with every player that has had Covid-19 we detected signs of mild myocarditis, i.e an inflammation of the heart muscle.

'He has stopped training for now so he won't be available to us for the next weeks. The ultrasound shows this myocarditis isn't so dramatic, but it's a sign of myocarditis. Still, it has to heal and that will definitely take some time.

'It doesn't matter if Alphonso Davies had this from the flu or Omicron, Delta, or whatever. That's not really the decisive factor. The situation is that it's absolutely awful, terrible. What can I say? A bad situation for us.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QcNbK_0dlyoDmq00
Aubameyang was filmed partying in Dubai with Gabon team-mate Mario Lemina last week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gg1sD_0dlyoDmq00

Football has been hit by a worrying spike in heart-related issues - both on the pitch and in the stands - recently with former Tottenham star Christian Eriksen revealing he 'died for five minutes' after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Euros last summer.

Ex-Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero was forced to retire early last month due to heart problems while Manchester United's Victor Lindelof is among a number of players across Europe to have suffered breathing issues while playing or training.

United issued a statement last month confirming that Lindelof's problems were not connected to the club's Covid outbreak.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Arsenal put pressure on Gabon to send Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to the club, claims national team boss Patrice Neveu after 'heart lesions' were detected in the striker after recovering from Covid

Arsenal put pressure on the Gabon FA to send Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to England following his post-coronavirus heart scare, national team manager Patrice Neveu has revealed. Earlier this week, Aubameyang was sent back to the Gunners from the Africa Cup of Nations after the 32-year-old was found to have picked...
SOCCER
erienewsnow.com

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returns to Arsenal from AFCON for 'in-depth exams'

Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is returning to Arsenal from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for further medical tests having been diagnosed with "cardiac lesions" following a positive Covid-19 test. Striker Aubameyang and Gabon teammate Mario Lemina, who plays for French club Nice, both tested positive for Covid-19 on January...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang addresses ‘false rumours’ over AFCON exit

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has insisted he departed the Africa Cup of Nations due to medical reasons amid speculation of a disciplinary breach. The Arsenal forward did not feature in either of Gabon’s opening two games at the finals, missing the win over Comoros after contracting coronavirus and then being ruled out of Friday’s draw with Ghana due to a heart concern.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

AFCON: Aubameyang set for Arsenal return amid COVID concern - Gabon

Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will return to Arsenal for medical tests after cardiac lesions were found in tests conducted in Cameroon after he was positive for COVID-19, the Gabonese Football Federation (FEGAFOOT) said. Aubameyang and Gabon teammate Mario Lemina, who plays for Nice, are being sent back from the Africa...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Lemina
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Alphonso Davies
Person
Christian Eriksen
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Gabon#Manchester United#Post Covid#Southampton#Group C#Bayern Munich#Omicron#Delta
The Independent

Chelsea need to ‘recharge batteries’ after draw with Brighton – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea need to “recharge the batteries” after blaming tiredness for their lacklustre performance in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton The European champions’ fading title hopes suffered another setback after Hakim Ziyech’s first-half opener was cancelled out by stand-in Albion skipper Adam Webster.Chelsea topped the table as recently as the start of last month but have spectacularly fallen out of contention having now won just two of their nine top-flight outings since.Blues boss Tuchel once again bemoaned his club’s punishing schedule and now plans to give his players two days off ahead of Sunday’s home game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Duncan Ferguson appointed Everton caretaker manager ‘for club’s upcoming games’

Everton have confirmed the appointment of Duncan Ferguson as caretaker manager.Ferguson oversaw training on Tuesday, with the club looking for a successor to Rafael Benitez after sacking the Spaniard on Sunday.The Toffees confirmed in a statement that Ferguson would be in charge “for the club’s upcoming games”, starting with the visit of Aston Villa.Ferguson will be supported in his caretaker role by John Ebbrell and Leighton Baines, along with goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly.Former Scotland and Everton striker Ferguson is set for a second spell as caretaker boss, having taken charge of three games during December 2019 following the dismissal of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Robert Lewandowski wins Fifa Best Award 2021 for second year in a row

Robert Lewandowski has won the Best Fifa Men’s Player award for the second year in a row after finishing ahead of Lionel Messi at the ceremony in Zurich on Monday evening.The Bayern Munich and Poland striker defended his title after a record-breaking goalscoring season in the Bundesliga and his victory comes comes after Messi beat the 33-year-old to the 2021 Ballon d’Or prize last month. Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah completed the top three. Lewandowski enjoyed another remarkable year for Bayern Munich as he broke Gerd Muller’s 49-year-old Bundesliga record for most goals in a season when he netted...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Ghana
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Anthony Martial’s Manchester United issue now ‘resolved’, Ralf Rangnick claims

Ralf Rangnick considers the issue with Anthony Martial “resolved” following talks with a player he claimed refused to be involved in Manchester United’s trip to Aston VillaUnited had two goalkeepers among their eight substitutes – one short of the number allowed – for Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Villa Park where the France international was conspicuous by his absence.Martial has made no secret of his desire to leave United this month but Rangnick’s claim that the forward “didn’t want to be in the squad” in Birmingham still shocked onlookers.The 26-year-old took to Instagram later that night to say he “will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Burnley request postponement of Watford game

Burnley have asked the Premier League to postpone Tuesday’s fixture against Watford due to coronavirus and injury issues.The Premier League board is due to meet later on Monday to review the application, which comes after the Clarets’ fixture against Leicester on Saturday was called off at Burnley’s request.A Burnley statement said: “Burnley Football Club can confirm it has made an application to the Premier League for the postponement of Tuesday night’s match at home to Watford.Burnley Football Club can confirm it has made an application to the Premier League for the postponement of Tuesday night’s match at home to Watford....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Ralf Rangnick stands by decision to replace Manchester United striker at Brentford

Ralf Rangnick stood by his decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo despite the striker’s angry reaction during Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Brentford.Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford boosted Manchester United’s top-four ambitions.But the spotlight was once again on Ronaldo, who was far from impressed when his number came up with 20 minutes left.The striker trudged off slowly before hurling his coat to the floor as he sat down muttering “why?”.However, United interim boss Rangnick said: “He was asking ‘why me’?. But I told him I take the decisions in the interest of the team.“We were 2-0 up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders trusts in medical departments over Covid calls

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has no complaints over recent Covid-19 postponements both in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup as he stated his trust in club medical departments to make the right call.Liverpool travel to the Emirates Stadium on Thursday to play the second leg of their League Cup semi-final against Arsenal a match which should have been the first leg two weeks ago before a coronavirus outbreak within the Reds camp saw it postponed.Since then, Arsenal had Sunday’s north London derby called off due to a shortage of players, a decision which prompted an angry response...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Best FIFA Awards 2022 LIVE: Updates as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski among nominees

Follow live updates from the Fifa Best Awards as the as the men’s and women’s player of the year are crowned in Zurich. Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski are up for the men’s award, which is being handed out one month on from the Ballon d’Or. Messi was the winner on that occasion, beating Lewandowski to the prize, after a 2021 which saw the Argentina star claim a first major international honour with his country at the Copa America. He also won the Copa del Rey and finished as La Liga’s top scorer with Barcelona on his last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to miss two more Manchester United games through illness

Manchester United look set to be without Aaron Wan-Bissaka until after the upcoming international break due to illness.The defender missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa and United interim boss Ralf Rangnick revealed he was also ruled out of Wednesday’s match at Brentford and would likely be unavailable for the home clash with West Ham three days later.Asked if Wan-Bissaka would be fit to face Brentford, Rangnick told MUTV: “No, not yet. He’s still ill, I’m afraid. He will not be available for the game (on Wednesday) and also probably not available for the West Ham game.“Hopefully, after the international break, he will be back for training.”After the break that follows the West Ham fixture, United are scheduled to be back in action on February 4 with an FA Cup tie at home to Middlesbrough.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

290K+
Followers
13K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy