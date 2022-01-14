Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang misses Gabon's AFCON clash with Ghana after medical staff noticed 'cardiac lesions' following recovery from Covid – as Arsenal team doctors play down concern by insisting star is feeling well

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was ruled out of Gabon's Africa Cup of Nations meeting with Ghana after a suspected heart issue was flagged up on his post-Covid check-up.

Captain Aubameyang, former Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina and striker Axel Meye were all forced to miss the game in Yaounde for the same reason after being omitted as a precaution.

Arsenal's team doctor was in contact with Aubameyang who provided a positive update, insisting he was feeling well.

However the Confederation of African Football opted against taking any risks by ruling the trio could not be involved against Ghana.

All three tested positive for Coronavirus ahead of Gabon's Group C opener against Comoros, also forcing them out of that fixture, but they had returned to training and were expected to face Ghana.

A statement from the Gabon Football Federation said: 'According to CAF's medical commission, players Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Axel Meyé and Mario Lemina who have just recovered from Covid are unable to participate in this game. The examinations would show cardiac lesions. CAF did not want to take any risks.'

The developments with Gabon came on the same day that Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies was sidelined 'until further notice' after an ultrasound scan revealed he has heart inflammation following Covid.

Gabon took on Ghana on Friday night looking to reach the AFCON knockout stages with a win

Canada full-back Davies tested positive last week but his return will now be delayed.

Manager Julian Nagelsmann said: 'During our follow-up examination that we do with every player that has had Covid-19 we detected signs of mild myocarditis, i.e an inflammation of the heart muscle.

'He has stopped training for now so he won't be available to us for the next weeks. The ultrasound shows this myocarditis isn't so dramatic, but it's a sign of myocarditis. Still, it has to heal and that will definitely take some time.

'It doesn't matter if Alphonso Davies had this from the flu or Omicron, Delta, or whatever. That's not really the decisive factor. The situation is that it's absolutely awful, terrible. What can I say? A bad situation for us.'

Aubameyang was filmed partying in Dubai with Gabon team-mate Mario Lemina last week

Football has been hit by a worrying spike in heart-related issues - both on the pitch and in the stands - recently with former Tottenham star Christian Eriksen revealing he 'died for five minutes' after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Euros last summer.

Ex-Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero was forced to retire early last month due to heart problems while Manchester United's Victor Lindelof is among a number of players across Europe to have suffered breathing issues while playing or training.

United issued a statement last month confirming that Lindelof's problems were not connected to the club's Covid outbreak.