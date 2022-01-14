ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

One-Time ‘Sexy Farmer’ Pleads Guilty to Capitol Riot Charge

By Justin Rohrlich
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Kentucky man who once placed 4th in a ‘Sexy Farmer’ contest has pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. In a plea deal filed Friday, Jordan T. Revlett admitted...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota defendant in Capitol riot reenters not guilty pleas

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota chiropractor reentered not guilty pleas to five charges in an updated indictment stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrections, court recordS show. A sixth superceding indictment against Joseph Hackett and 16 other Oath Keeper co-defendants was filed Dec. 1 in U.S. District Court...
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. man claiming to be independent journalist during Capitol riot pleads not guilty

A photo shared by The New York Times magazine shows a man in a black helmet and black jacket standing atop a statue in the Capitol. That man, Stephen Horn, is now facing four charges for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The 23-year-old North Carolina resident said he was there to document what was happening as an independent journalist.
RALEIGH, NC
Shore News Network

California Man Pleads Guilty to Felony Charge for Destroying Property During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

WASHINGTON – A California man pleaded guilty today to a felony charge of destruction of government property for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guilty Plea#Sentencing
Eyewitness News

One year later: Seven Connecticut residents charged in US Capitol riot

(WFSB) – Some people from Connecticut were some of the most visible from January 6. So far, the justice department has arrested seven people from the state. Eyewitness News set out to get their side of things, wanting to learn what motivated them to take the trip to the nation’s capital and then go inside the Capitol Building.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Abilene Reporter-News

More than 60 Texans face Capitol riot charges. Less than 1 in 6 have been found guilty.

In the year since an assault on the U.S. Capitol, more than 700 Americans have been charged with crimes tied to the participation in the Jan. 6 event. The attack led to deaths, injuries and criminal charges amid false claims that fraudulent votes propelled President Joe Biden to victory over incumbent Donald Trump, a claim that many Americans continue to believe to be true despite no credible evidence supporting the idea.
TEXAS STATE
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Influencer Who Dated Drug Dealers Was Just Arrested With 169 Baggies of Cocaine

MEXICO CITY — A reality TV star and aspiring reggaetón artist was arrested in Mexico City on Monday in a stolen car with over 150 bags of cocaine. Gabriela Castillo, 26, has been publicly linked romantically to multiple well-known gangsters in the Mexican capital in the past and was detained this week alongside an alleged member of a car theft ring, according to local media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Retired FBI Agent Says He Knows Who Betrayed Anne Frank

A retired FBI agent who teamed up with a Dutch documentarian to investigate who betrayed Anne Frank and her family to the Nazis believes he has cracked the case. Appearing on 60 Minutes, Vince Pankoke says he has determined that Amsterdam businessman Arnold van den Bergh revealed the teen diarist’s hiding place, leading to the family being hauled off to Auschwitz. Pankoke says Van den Bergh, like the Franks, was Jewish and apparently cooperated with the Nazis to spare his own family. Another surprise? He was accused of being the tipster soon after the war—in a letter sent to Anne’s father, Otto, which Pankoke was able to locate. “Not a smoking gun,” he said, “But it feels like a warm gun with the evidence of the bullet sitting nearby.” Van den Bergh died in 1950.
AMSTERDAM, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy