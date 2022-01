AKRON, Ohio — Officials with the Akron Police Department say that they have safely located an 11-year-old girl who went missing last week. At approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, January 14, I’Labeth Olesky left her home. Police said that Olesky, 11, was observed on video leaving the apartment building she lives in and getting into a royal blue, four-door sedan with an unknown person. Her apartment building is located at the 2500 block of Wedgewood Drive in Akron. The car Olesky entered into has a missing right front hubcap.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO