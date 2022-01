(WPR)---University of Wisconsin System interim President Tommy Thompson plans to resign from the position March 18. The former Wisconsin governor took on the role July 1, 2020, after being hired that June by the system's Board of Regents. Thompson has been filling the void after a failed search for a replacement for former UW System President Ray Cross, who retired in 2020 after serving as president since 2014. Thompson was 78 at the time of being hired for the interim role.

