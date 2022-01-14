‘We just slew the dragon’: Lawyers analyze St. Louis’ NFL settlement

St. Louis Cemetery #1, on the edge of the French Quarter, is one of the city’s premiere attractions for tourists. Opened in 1789 as a replacement for the St. Peter cemetery, which was deconsecrated in order to allow the residential development of the block bounded by N. Rampart, St. Peter, Burgundy, and Toulouse streets, St. Louis #1 is the oldest cemetery in New Orleans. Its most famous resident is Voodoo Queen Marie Laveau (the third most visited tomb in the country behind Elvis and JFK), but it also serves as the final resting place of civil rights pioneers Homer Plessy and Dr. Louis Charles Roudanez, among other notable historical figures such as Bernard de Marigny and Paul Morphy. Nicholas Cage’s future tomb is also a big draw. The cemetery’s age and unique above ground burial tombs have long attracted visitors, especially after it was featured in the classic counter-culture film, Easy Rider (1969).

