Soccer

Morocco v Comoros Match Report, 14/01/2022

By Taiye Taiwo
goal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlas Lions were lucky to grab their second win in Group C after failing to convert several chances in front of goal including a penalty. Selim Amallah and Zakaria Aboukhlal inspired Morocco to a 2-0 victory over Comoros in their second Group C fixture at the 2021 Africa Cup of...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selim Amallah
Person
Zakaria Aboukhlal
Person
Imran Louza
Person
Achraf Hakimi
Person
Nayef Aguerd
Person
Sofiane Boufal
