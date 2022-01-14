ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Top Fed official sees US inflation slowing as supply issues resolve

By OLIVIER DOULIERY
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47VQV3_0dlyk44O00
Supply chain snarls have contributed to rising US prices, and empty shelves, prompting the Federal Reserve to prepare to raise lending rates /AFP/File

The wave of US price increases that have battered consumers in recent months should slow this year, as supply and transportation issues are resolved, a top Federal Reserve official said Friday.

New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said he sees inflation falling to 2.5 percent this year, but cautioned that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic means any forecast faces high uncertainty.

Given the rapid recovery, improving labor market and high inflation, he said the Fed is "approaching a decision" on raising lending rates.

Inflation in 2021 hit its highest rate in nearly 40 years, and the Fed already has begun to remove the massive stimulus pumped into the world's largest economy during the pandemic to aid in the recovery.

Many economists now expect the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to raise the benchmark interest rate off zero in March, with three or even four hikes possible this year.

Williams called the inflation spike "a major shock" to the global economy, which makes it appropriate for policy to "evolve" to changing conditions.

However, the date for the liftoff and the number of rate increases this year will depend on how the recovery progresses.

"With growth slowing and supply constraints gradually being resolved, I expect inflation to drop to around 2.5 percent this year, much closer to the FOMC's two percent longer-run goal," he said in a speech to the Council on Foreign Relations.

And he said he expects the rate "to get close to two percent in 2023."

The comments come after data released this week showed the consumer price index surged seven percent last year.

With "the clear signs of a very strong labor market," including the rapid drop in the unemployment rate, the Fed is nearing the time to start moving the policy interest rate "back to more normal levels," Williams said.

However, "the timing of such decisions will be based on a careful consideration of a wide range of data and information."

The main factors behind rising prices are high demand and supply chain snarls that are due in part to coronavirus-induced lockdowns in Asia that have hampered production of key materials.

Williams acknowledged that "elevated prices have real life consequences for so many, particularly for people who are struggling to cover the rising costs of food, housing and transportation."

Raising interest rates will remove the "very strong support for aggregate demand," to get it back in line with supply, Williams said in response to a question from AFP.

He noted that it will be especially effective in "more interest sensitive sectors, which includes durable goods and housing," where prices have risen sharply.

While he expects the supply snags to gradually resolve, the Fed official cautioned that the pandemic is unprecedented and the Omicron variant wave continues to pose challenges to businesses and households.

"As we turn a page on the new year, it's clear that we have not yet reached the end of this pandemic story."

Comments / 3

Related
AFP

Bank of Japan lifts inflation forecast, no policy change

Japan's central bank revised its inflation forecast on Tuesday and adjusted its view of price risks, while leaving its monetary easing policy in place in a nod to lingering pandemic uncertainty. Even with the latest upward revision in prices, "a change in (the BoJ's) policy stance is hard to imagine" as the inflation target "is still far away," said economist Masamichi Adachi of UBS in a note ahead of the Tuesday decision.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Fed officials say rate hikes near as inflation soars

Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. central bankers, in a last flurry of public comments before their upcoming January policy meeting, are making it crystal clear: they'll likely start raising interest rates as early as March to rein in high inflation likely to be made worse by the current surge of COVID-19.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Williams
darientimes.com

Fed nominee Brainard: Fighting inflation is top priority

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lael Brainard, President Joe Biden's nominee for the Federal Reserve's No. 2 spot, said Thursday that combating high inflation is the central bank's top priority and said she believed the Fed could reduce it without sacrificing economic growth. Testifying at her confirmation hearing before the Senate...
BUSINESS
abc17news.com

Brainard vows to help combat inflation as No. 2 Fed official

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lael Brainard pledged in written remarks to help the Federal Reserve fight a spike in inflation while still supporting the economic recovery — a tricky balancing act she would face if confirmed as the Fed’s No. 2 official. Brainard, a member of the central bank’s Board of Governors, was nominated for the vice chair post in late November by President Joe Biden, the same day that Biden nominated Jerome Powell for a second four-year term as chair. As a Fed governor since 2014, Brainard has voted on the central bank’s interest-rate decisions at its eight policymaking meetings each year as well as on its financial regulatory policies.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Interest Rates#The Federal Reserve#Afp File#Fomc
Las Vegas Herald

US manufacturing officials say supplies beginning to ease

In December, U.S. manufacturing slowed due to a cooling in demand for goods, but supply constraints are beginning to ease. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey released on January 4 also highlighted some labor supply improvements, with a measure of factory employment rising to an eight-month high. The survey...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

Fed officials see earlier rate hikes as US hiring recovers

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. job market is nearly healthy enough that the central bank's low-interest rate policies are no longer needed, Federal Reserve officials concluded last month. Fed officials also expressed concerns in minutes from its December meeting, released Wednesday, that surging inflation was spreading into...
BUSINESS
wbap.com

Fed Officials Now Seeing US Job Market Near Full Recovery

WASHINGTON (AP) – Federal Reserve policymakers at a meeting last month said the U.S. job market was nearly at levels healthy enough that the central bank’s low-interest rate policies were no longer needed. That’s according to minutes of the meeting released Wednesday. The minutes also said that Fed officials expressed concerns that surging inflation was spreading into more areas of the economy and would last longer than they previously expected. For both those reasons, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said after the Dec. 14-15 meeting that the central bank was accelerating the reduction of its ultra-low interest rate policies.
WASHINGTON, DC
atlanticcitynews.net

US helpless as oil prices climb higher

There is little left to do for the White House and other US decision-makers than sit and wait to see how the oil price game will play out. Despite the Biden administration's best attempts, oil prices are set to continue to climb this year, as many OPEC members are struggling with higher production quotas because of technical issues.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
BGR.com

A new stimulus check program just opened for applications and you had no idea

You don't have to be a fortune-teller or an expert political strategist to figure out that no new stimulus checks are coming from the federal government anytime soon. The political dynamic is such that the votes in Congress just aren't there for new checks right now. But having said that, stimulus payments also aren't the only kind of aid available to Americans, either. There's related financial assistance that can also help millions of Americans, for example, pay their mortgage.
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

Top White House adviser admits high prices of goods are ‘absolutely an issue’

As inflation continues to plague Americans, White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese admitted Friday that rising prices of goods are “absolutely an issue.”. During an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Deese was pressed by host Joe Kernan about whether President Biden is getting the right advice concerning...
POTUS
The Conversation UK

Inflation will probably melt away in 2022 – central banks will do far more harm trying to tackle it

It remains to be seen whether the omicron variant will shift Sars-CoV-2 towards becoming manageably endemic. But as and when this happens, there will still be “long COVID” to contend with. The latest headlines about inflation – a 7% annual rise in the US and more tough talk from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about bringing it down – confirm that something similar is happening with the global economy: it will be shaped by the after-effects of the pandemic even when all restrictions have been lifted.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bank boss warns inflation pressures may stay until the end of 2023

Bank of England boss Andrew Bailey has warned over mounting signs that inflation pressures may last longer than first thought.The Bank’s governor told MPs on the Treasury Select Committee that financial markets now do not expect energy prices to start easing back until the the second half of 2023.Until a few months ago, wholesale gas prices had been expected to start falling next summer.He said it was a “big shift” and suggested it may impact the Bank’s expectations that higher levels of inflation would be only temporary.I have to be honest with you, that's a very great concernAndrew Bailey, Bank of...
BUSINESS
AFP

Omicron will pinch, not derail US economic growth: Yellen

The latest coronavirus variant will weigh on US economic growth in the months ahead but will not derail it, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen assured the nation's mayors Wednesday as they gathered in Washington. "Yes, Omicron has presented a challenge and will likely impact some of the data in the coming months, but I am confident it will not derail what has been one of the strongest periods of economic growth in a century," Yellen said. "None of this was guaranteed. I think it's important we recognize that," she added in her appearance before the US Conference of Mayors. "There's a very real counterfactual where Omicron did derail our recovery; a scenario where the new variant hurdled our economy backwards towards its state on Inauguration Day 2021" when Joe Biden assumed the presidency.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

AFP

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy