Save when you bundle SHOWTIME just in time for the 'Yellowjackets' season finale

The mysteries of 'Yellowjackets' include: what's the deal with the Antler Queen? SHOWTIME

Haven’t checked out Yellowjackets yet? SHOWTIME's gripping mystery about a girl’s soccer team crashing in the Canadian wilderness has gathered critical acclaim and a cult following, and if you want to catch up and become a citizen detective before the series finale on Sunday, January 16 , SHOWTIME is offering a great bundle.

Right now, new subscribers can get SHOWTIME and Paramount+ together for as low as $11.99 a month.

There are a couple different options:

The Essential plan offers ad-supported access to Paramount+ along with full SHOWTIME access for $11.99 a month

The Premium plan upgrades you to ad-free access to Paramount+ along with full SHOWTIME access for $14.99 a month.

'Yellowjackets' invites you to ask: "Who's gonna get eaten first?" SHOWTIME

The Essential plan will give you a savings of $3.99 a month, while the Premium plan will save you $5.99 a month off the regular rates—the first 30 days of either plan are free. You can save a little extra by getting an annual subscription: A year of the Essential plan is $119.99 a year (a savings of $23.89), while a year of Premium access is $149.99 (a savings of $28.89) off the regular rates. Currently, this deal is indefinite, so rest assured it'll be around even if you don't get to it before the finale.

Your subscription gives you access to SHOWTIME's entire back catalog—including shows like Desus & Mero , Dexter and Twin Peaks: The Return —-live and on demand. Paramount+, meanwhile, offers current and past CBS series and Paramount films, as well as offerings from Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV and more. That means everything from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to The Real World and Avatar: The Last Airbender . You can also watch original series like critical darling Evil , the reboot of iCarly and Star Trek: Picard.

No matter what device you get, this is one deal you can’t afford to miss. And once you dive into the twisty world of Yellowjackets, you too will discover there’s no return.

