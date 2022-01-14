ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Gov. Hochul: New York is ‘turning the corner’ on omicron surge

By Matt Driffill
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xFlwb_0dlyk0XU00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WROC ) — Gov. Kathy Hochul hosted a COVID-19 briefing Friday afternoon at University of Albany’s RNA Institute to update New Yorkers on the state’s ongoing pandemic response efforts.

The governor began the briefing by warning New Yorkers of upcoming severe weather statewide, including “dangerously low temperatures” Friday night into the weekend along with a projected snowstorm from Sunday night into Monday across New York. The governor urged residents to pay attention to local forecasts as the weather is subject to change depending on location.

Regarding COVID, the governor said New York is beginning to “turn the corner.”

“I’ve been waiting to say it: Turning a corner,” Gov. Hochul said. “The seven-day average of cases is starting to decline. Less than 50,000 today, our highest point one week ago was over 90,000. So very good news to see that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hCy71_0dlyk0XU00

The governor also said there is improvement in terms of statewide COVID hospitalizations.

“We are starting to see a decline of our hospitalizations,” Gov. Hochul said. “Down about 245 since the day before. So more people are out of hospitals, but we’re still at 12,000. That is still very high, but this will eventually catch up with the cases trend, we know hospitalizations is a lagging indicator.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42A0jC_0dlyk0XU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NlmFL_0dlyk0XU00

Despite the signs of progress, the governor reminded New Yorkers that the pandemic is still ongoing, urging residents to get vaccinated, boosted, and wear quality masks while in public.

Earlier this week, the governor announced that COVID-10 contact tracing would no longer be required by the New York State Department of Health, but added that local health departments could continue contact tracing efforts if they chose to do so.

The governor, along with New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett, said that given the volume of new cases brought on by the omicron surge that previous resources for contact tracing would be better served for testing and vaccination programs.

When asked if the state would extend the current mask or vax mandate for public venues , the governor said she would assess the situation as it gets closer.

“I don’t have the knowledge right now of what’s going to happen on February 1,” Gov. Hochul said. “we’re going to monitor the situation and make sure there’s not a trend that changes things quickly.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

2 dead in Albany County’s COVID update, January 18

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus. As of Tuesday, January 18, 79.9% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 72.4% are now fully vaccinated. […]
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Health
State
New York State
Albany, NY
Government
Albany, NY
Coronavirus
NEWS10 ABC

NYSP labs working to clear backlog cases

The state and federal governments have their sights set on helping the New York State Police(NYSP) get up to date on the processing of crime evidence kits. The feds have already made hundreds of thousands of dollars available and Gov. Kathy Hochul has outlined a plan to make more money and resources available in her state of the state book.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
NEWS10 ABC

Companion Animal Capital Fund included in Governor’s executive budget

Governor Kathy Hochul has included $5 million in her first executive budget to New York’s homeless companion of animals and the network of shelters. The first, in five years, the New York State Animal Protection Federation says the Governor recognizes the important work animal shelters provide to their animals and their communities.
HOMELESS
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Wednesday, January 19

Jill Szwed's weather report has today being the warmest day in a while as temperatures will get into the high 30's. Today's five things to know feature's the Lake George Ice Castles opening on Sunday, a shooting in Pittsfield, and a man stabbed on Central Ave in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#University Of Albany#Rna Institute#New Yorkers#New York State Health
NEWS10 ABC

NYSDOH announces new study of COVID-19 reinfection and data dashboard

The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) has published a comparative study on immunity to COVID-19 from vaccines and its effectiveness. Researchers found that from May to November 2021, COVID-19 cases and related hospitalization were substantially lower among those who had been vaccinated and/or survived a previous infection.The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) has published a comparative study on immunity to COVID-19 from vaccines and its effectiveness. Researchers found that from May to November 2021, COVID-19 cases and related hospitalization were substantially lower among those who had been vaccinated and/or survived a previous infection.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Thursday, January 20

Jill Szwed's weather report has today as the last "warm" day of the week. Today's five things to know feature's a Gas main break in Rotterdam, Glenridge Rd bridge making changes, and Ferrellgas customers face delivery issues.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy