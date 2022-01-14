ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallace/Gottwald to wed

By Jennifer Wing
 5 days ago
Denise Wallace and the late James Wallace are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Lindsey Wallace, to Joseph Gottwald IV, son of Nancy Gottwald of Painted Post, N.Y., and Joseph Gottwald of Mansfield, PA.

Lindsey is a graduate of the Albany College of Pharmacy and the Albany Medical College Physician Assistant Program. Joe is a graduate from Albany College of Pharmacy and Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine.

They are currently both employed by Mayo Clinic in Rochester MN.

