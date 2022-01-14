ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

COVID-19 update: Florida reports 59,061 new cases as 7-day average drops to lowest in a week

By David Schutz, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uHQyA_0dlyjfPh00
COVID-19 update: Florida reports 59,061 new cases as 7-day average drops to lowest in a week South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Florida reported 59,061 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as the 7-day average dropped to it’s lowest in a week, potentially signaling the peak of the omicron surge, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

The number of patients in the hospital with COVID-19 also declined slightly on Thursday to 11,552, data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows. The number of intensive care beds in Florida occupied by COVID-infected patients fell to 1,453.

Florida also reported the first decline in its weekly testing positivity rate, from 31.3% last week to 29.3% this week.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases dropped for the second day in a row to 61,345 in Thursday’s report. But the 7-day average for deaths has increased this week and stood at 66 as of Thursday, the highest since early December. Death reports lag behind case reports by several weeks.

Miami-Dade County had the highest per-capita rate of daily COVID-19 cases of any county in the U.S. on Thursday — excluding counties with low populations — with a rolling 7-day average of 4,065 cases per 100,000 population. Broward County’s rate per 100,000 was 2,573 on Tuesday and Palm Beach County’s was 1,947. Overall, Florida ranks sixth-highest among states for average daily per-capita cases.

As of Thursday, at least 4,992,579 Floridians have been infected by COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and at least 63,084 have died in total.

Meanwhile, the number of vaccine doses being administered in Florida is averaging 80,693 per day over the past seven days. About 64% of Floridians are fully vaccinated and 34.8% have received booster shots.

Here are the key statistics in Florida to watch:

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Oceanside spec home in Palm Beach sold for $57 million

An oceanside spec home in the tony estate section of Palm Beach sold for $57 million. The 12,427-squre-foot mansion, sitting on little under an acre and located at 916 South Ocean Blvd, just across A1A from the ocean, was bought through a limited liability company, Mawa 916 LLC on Dec. 30th, and represents the second largest sale in Palm Beach in the past six months, according to property ...
PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Who can get 5G in South Florida? And is it really as revolutionary as they say?

You’d think a comet was heading for Earth. Or that millions of devices with computer chips were about to stop working on New Year’s Day. Fears of planes falling from the sky after Verizon and AT&T on Wednesday started activating a major part of their wireless 5G networks known as C-bands — so-called for operating in the microwave spectrum of frequencies ranging from 4 to 8 gigahertz — have so ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New restaurants: Timon Balloo’s The Katherine in Fort Lauderdale, Truli Italian in Coconut Creek

Stay up to date with the South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open The Katherine, Fort Lauderdale Chef Timon Balloo, the James Beard semifinalist who launched Miami’s Sugarcane a decade ago, is ambling up to ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Surfside condo collapse drives Fannie Mae to toughen loan standards on older buildings

Buying a condo in an older South Florida high-rise? For people who want to finance their deal, it’ll be getting tougher to take out a loan backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, the government-sponsored enterprises that make mortgages available to low- to moderate-income borrowers. Reacting to last year’s tragic collapse of the Champlain Tower South in Surfside, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the ...
SURFSIDE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy