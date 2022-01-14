COVID-19 update: Florida reports 59,061 new cases as 7-day average drops to lowest in a week South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Florida reported 59,061 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as the 7-day average dropped to it’s lowest in a week, potentially signaling the peak of the omicron surge, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

The number of patients in the hospital with COVID-19 also declined slightly on Thursday to 11,552, data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows. The number of intensive care beds in Florida occupied by COVID-infected patients fell to 1,453.

Florida also reported the first decline in its weekly testing positivity rate, from 31.3% last week to 29.3% this week.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases dropped for the second day in a row to 61,345 in Thursday’s report. But the 7-day average for deaths has increased this week and stood at 66 as of Thursday, the highest since early December. Death reports lag behind case reports by several weeks.

Miami-Dade County had the highest per-capita rate of daily COVID-19 cases of any county in the U.S. on Thursday — excluding counties with low populations — with a rolling 7-day average of 4,065 cases per 100,000 population. Broward County’s rate per 100,000 was 2,573 on Tuesday and Palm Beach County’s was 1,947. Overall, Florida ranks sixth-highest among states for average daily per-capita cases.

As of Thursday, at least 4,992,579 Floridians have been infected by COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and at least 63,084 have died in total.

Meanwhile, the number of vaccine doses being administered in Florida is averaging 80,693 per day over the past seven days. About 64% of Floridians are fully vaccinated and 34.8% have received booster shots.

Here are the key statistics in Florida to watch: